All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Veterinary Medicine meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 441 865 27#

Current Agenda (PDF)

2024



January 26



March 22



May 17



July 26



September 27



November 22

2025

January 17



March 28



May 23



July 25



September 5



November 21

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.