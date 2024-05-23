Skip to agency navigation
     All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

    Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes.  Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

    Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 994 279 991#

    Current Agenda (PDF)

    ​2024

    • March 8, 2024
    • June 7, 2024
    • September 6, 2024
    • December 13, 2024

    2025

    • March 7, 2025​
    • June 20, 2025
    • September 12, 2025
    • December 12, 2025​

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 