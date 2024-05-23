All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 994 279 991#

Current Agenda (PDF)

​2024



March 8, 2024

June 7, 2024

September 6, 2024

December 13, 2024

2025



March 7, 2025​



June 20, 2025

September 12, 2025

December 12, 2025​

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.