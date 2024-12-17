Skip to agency navigation
    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

    Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes.  Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

    Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Physical Therapy meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 762 638 362#

    Please contact the board office at (717) 783-7134 for more information

    Current Agenda (PDF)

    ​2025 Schedule

    January 16 (CANCELLED) 

    March 21

    May 22 

    July 31

    September 26

    November 17

    ​2026 Schedule

    January 29

    March 26

    May 28

    July 30

    September 24

    November 18

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 