Professional Members:
Alumbro Shade, LMT, Imelda
10/28/25-10/9/29 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Bish, Veronique LMT
10/21/25-10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Douglas, Dana
10/21/25-10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Hill, Kathleen
03/01/24 - 10/9/27 USQ for Six months
1st Term
Keth, LMT, Jennifer A.
6/4/25 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Strawser, Bryan A (Chairperson)
11/17/26 - 10/9/30 USQ for Six Months
3rd Term
Vacant, Position open
Vacant, Position open
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Chamberlain, MS, BSN, RN, CNDLTC, Linda
Secretary of Health Designee
Health & Welfare Building
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
Nelson, Jessica A.
Consumer Protection
Office of Attorney General Designee
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority
BPOA Commissioner
Secretary of Health Designee
Office of Attorney General Designee
6 Professional Members
2 Public Members