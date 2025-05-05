Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Massage Therapist Licensure by Examination

Massage Therapist Licensure by Reciprocity

Massage Therapist Temporary Practice Permit

Massage Therapist Reactivation of Expired/Inactive License

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

The reactivation application has been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number to start the reactivation process.

Resources and Documents

Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.