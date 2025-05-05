All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110) - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
2025 Schedule
- February 18
- April 1
- June 24
- August 11
- September 23
- December 3
2026 Schedule
- February 10
- March 31
- June 16
- August 11
- September 22
- December 1
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
- February 14, 2023 (PDF)
- April 4, 2023 (PDF)
- June 7, 2023 (PDF)
- August 1, 2023 (PDF)
- September 18, 2023 (PDF)
- February 13, 2024 (PDF)
- April 2, 2024 (PDF)
- June 4, 2024 (PDF)
- August 13, 2024 (PDF)
- September 24, 2024 (PDF)
- December 3, 2024 (PDF)
- February 18, 2025 (PDF)
- April 1, 2025 (PDF)
- June 24, 2025 (PDF)
- August 11, 2025 (PDF)