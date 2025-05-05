All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​ - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.



Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Massage Therapy meeting



Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 866 690 402#

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Current Agenda (PDF)

​2025 Schedule

February 18

April 1

June 24

August 11

September 23

December 3

​2026 Schedule



February 10

March 31

June 16

August 11

September 22

December 1

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.