    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

     If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​. 

    The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​

    Online event address for attendees:Click here to join the meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 612 134 958#

    Next Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    ​2024 Schedule

    • January 10 
    • February 21 
    • April 3 
    • May 15
    • June 26 
    • August 7 
    • September 18 
    • October 30 
    • December 11

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 