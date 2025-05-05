All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Crane Operators Meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 894 593 443#
Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)
2025
- January 29
- March 26
- May 28
- July 30 (Cancelled)
- September 24
- November 26
2026
- January 28
- March 25
- May 27
- July 29
- September 30
- November 25
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.