All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.



The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​

Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Crane Operators Meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 894 593 443#

Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

2025

January 29

March 26

May 28

July 30 (Cancelled)

September 24

November 26​

2026



January 28

March 25

May 27

July 29

September 30

November 25

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.