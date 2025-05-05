All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.



Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110) - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Chiropractic meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 830 308 109#

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.​​

Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

2025 Schedule

February 6 CANCELLED

April 10

July 3

August 14

October 16

December 18​

2026 Schedule

February 12

April 16

June 25

August 6

October 15

December 17

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.