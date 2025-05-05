Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Chiropractor

Adjunctive Procedures

Reactivation of Expired/Inactive License

Approval for Continuing Education Programs

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

The approval of continuing education programs application has been moved to an online process at www.pals.pa.gov. Once logged into your account, select the "Request Approval" button at the top of your dashboard page to apply.

Additional Documents

Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.

