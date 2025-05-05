Skip to agency navigation
    Renewal Information for the State Board of Chiropractic

    Find what you need to renew your Chiropractic Board license, including deadlines, requirements, and steps to stay active.

    Licenses expire September 1 of every even-numbered year. The board will e-mail renewal notices approximately 60 days prior to the license expiration date. Notices are e-mailed to the most recent e-mail address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does NOT forward licenses.

    The renewal fee is $225.00. Completion of 24 hours of board-approved continuing education is required for renewal. A licensee must also have professional liability insurance in the minimum amount of $100,000 per occurrence and $300,000 per annual aggregate. 

    2024 Renewal Guide (PDF)

    Continuing Education Information

    Important Continuing Education Information (PDF)