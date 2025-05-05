Licenses expire September 1 of every even-numbered year. The board will e-mail renewal notices approximately 60 days prior to the license expiration date. Notices are e-mailed to the most recent e-mail address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does NOT forward licenses.



The renewal fee is $225.00. Completion of 24 hours of board-approved continuing education is required for renewal. A licensee must also have professional liability insurance in the minimum amount of $100,000 per occurrence and $300,000 per annual aggregate.

2024 Renewal Guide (PDF)

Continuing Education Information

Important Continuing Education Information (PDF)