York, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) today hosted its first same-day business certification clinic at the York County Economic Alliance, kicking off a series that brings hands-on assistance directly to small business owners seeking opportunities to work with the Commonwealth.

The clinic provides business owners the opportunity to sit down with staff from DGS’s Office of Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD), ask questions, and get help completing and submitting their applications. Eligible businesses with complete applications and the required documentation can receive small business certification that day.

“Every year, the Commonwealth buys construction services, food, technology, cleaning services and much more. When those dollars reach small businesses, they can become a paycheck, a new hire or a second location,” said Acting DGS Secretary Sandra Aguilera. “Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis have made it a priority to help more small businesses compete for that work. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, and I want more business owners to be part of it.”

The Administration set a clear direction for this work through Governor Josh Shapiro’s Executive Order 2023-18, which called for more accessible Commonwealth contracting, stronger outreach and technical assistance, and greater opportunities for small businesses to compete.

That sustained work is reflected in BISD’s FY 2025–26 Annual Report. Commonwealth spending with small, small diverse, and veteran-owned businesses reached a record nearly $1.5 billion, a 24 percent increase over the previous fiscal year. The Small Business Reserve Program generated $76.7 million in procurement activity across 365 participating small businesses, with participation increasing 15.5 percent over the previous year.

“Business owners should not have to navigate certification without help,” said Dr. Erica Patterson, DGS Deputy Secretary for BISD. “These clinics give us time to learn about each business, answer questions and work through applications together. We want owners to leave knowing our staff by name and feeling comfortable reaching out as they pursue Commonwealth opportunities. Their questions and feedback also help us understand where we can make the process clearer and more useful.”

Small business certification opens access to the Small Business Reserve Program, which sets aside certain contracting opportunities exclusively for self-certified small businesses. Certification also helps businesses connect with buyers and prime contractors looking for qualified suppliers. It does not guarantee a contract, but it gives eligible businesses access to programs designed to help them compete for Commonwealth work.

The York County clinic takes place during National Veterans Small Business Week, November 9–13. Additionally, during Fiscal Year 2025–26, Commonwealth spending with veteran-owned businesses reached $198.7 million, an increase of more than 136 percent over the previous fiscal year.

“The Shapiro administration has significantly accelerated Commonwealth spending with veteran-owned businesses, breaking down barriers for small businesses by bringing certification clinics directly into local communities,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This targeted outreach reflects a deep commitment to ensuring that those who served have the support and resources necessary to succeed and secure meaningful work opportunities with the Commonwealth.”

Additional clinics are in development as DGS brings this support to communities across Pennsylvania.

Business owners do not need to wait for a clinic to get started. Information about certification requirements and the application process is available online through DGS’ website.

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