Capitol Police Invite Public to Third Annual Trunk or Treat

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Capitol Police invite the public to attend the Second Annual Capitol Police “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, October 24, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the PHEAA Parking Lot, 1401 North 7th Street, Harrisburg.

This free, family-friendly event offers a festive way for children and families to celebrate Halloween while connecting with members of the Capitol Police and other community organizations. The event will feature decorated vehicles, vendors, a Capitol Police K9, and giveaways for all children. Free parking will be available, and costumes are encouraged.

“Trunk or Treat has become a meaningful tradition for our department because it gives families a chance to meet our officers in a fun, welcoming setting,” said Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacob. “Public safety starts with trust, and events like this help us build stronger relationships with the children, parents, neighbors, and visitors we serve every day in and around the Capitol Complex.”

The Capitol Police fall under the Department of General Services, which oversees the management and operations of state-owned facilities, including the Capitol Complex, and supports initiatives that foster civic engagement and public connection.

“As a working mom, I know how much these moments matter” said Acting DGS Secretary Sandra Aguilera. “This event gives children a fun way to enjoy Halloween. It also gives families a chance to meet the officers and community partners who serve them every day. DGS is proud to support the Capitol Police in bringing our community together.”

The event is open to the public and will take place, rain or shine.

# # #