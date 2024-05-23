Skip to agency navigation
    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

    Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes.  Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

    Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Veterinary Medicine meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 441 865 27#

    Current Agenda (PDF)

    2024

    • January 26
    • March 22
    • May 17
    • July 26
    • September 27
    • November 22

    2025  

    • January 17
    • March 28
    • May 23
    • July 25
    • September 5
    • November 21

          

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 