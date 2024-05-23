Who Should I Contact? Pennsylvania Vehicle Board or PennDOT?

Pennsylvania Vehicle Board

To get or manage the licenses below* or for info about them, contact the Pennsylvania Vehicle Board.

Dealer License (called “lot license” by PennDOT):

For companies selling vehicles in Pennsylvania – or people who sell more than 4 vehicles a year. Requires physical facility.

IMPORTANT: Get a dealer license before registering with PennDOT for DIN and dealer plates.

Salesperson License:

For people who sell vehicles in Pennsylvania. Must be associated with a licensed Pennsylvania dealer.

No dealings with PennDOT.

Auction License:

For wholesale (licensed dealers only) and retail (open to public) vehicle auction facilities.

No dealings with PennDOT unless titles are taken..

Manufacturer License:

For US-based makers of vehicles sold in Pennsylvania.

No dealings with PennDOT.

Distributor License:

For US-based distributors of vehicles from US or foreign manufacturers to dealers in Pennsylvania.

No dealings with PennDOT.

Representative License:

For people who represent Pennsylvania-licensed manufacturers or distributors to dealers in Pennsylvania.

No dealings with PennDOT.

Out-of-State RV Dealer Registration:

For RV dealers in DE, NY, or WV who wish to sell at a Pennsylvania event.

*To determine whether you need a license for what you’re doing, read the applicable laws and regulations and/or consult an attorney.