Who Should I Contact? Pennsylvania Vehicle Board or PennDOT?

Pennsylvania Vehicle Board
To get or manage the licenses below* or for info about them, contact the Pennsylvania Vehicle Board.
Dealer License (called “lot license” by PennDOT):
For companies selling vehicles in Pennsylvania – or people who sell more than 4 vehicles a year. Requires physical facility.
IMPORTANT: Get a dealer license before registering with PennDOT for DIN and dealer plates.
Salesperson License:
For people who sell vehicles in Pennsylvania. Must be associated with a licensed Pennsylvania dealer.
No dealings with PennDOT.
Auction License:
For wholesale (licensed dealers only) and retail (open to public) vehicle auction facilities.
No dealings with PennDOT unless titles are taken..
Manufacturer License:
For US-based makers of vehicles sold in Pennsylvania.
No dealings with PennDOT.
Distributor License:
For US-based distributors of vehicles from US or foreign manufacturers to dealers in Pennsylvania.
No dealings with PennDOT.
Representative License:
For people who represent Pennsylvania-licensed manufacturers or distributors to dealers in Pennsylvania.
No dealings with PennDOT.
Out-of-State RV Dealer Registration:
For RV dealers in DE, NY, or WV who wish to sell at a Pennsylvania event.
*To determine whether you need a license for what you’re doing, read the applicable laws and regulations and/or consult an attorney.
Contact the State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons
An agency of the Pennsylvania Department of State
PO Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649
ra-st-vehicle@pa.gov
833-367-2762 (Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. –3:30 p.m.)
Apply for or manage a license
File a complaint
More information
PennDOT Dealer Services
To get or manage the assets below or for info about them, contact PennDOT Dealer Services.
Dealer Registration:
For all Pennsylvania vehicle dealers. Requires dealer license (“lot license”).
- Dealer Identification Number (DIN) issued to registrants.
- Dealer Registration Plates issued to allow dealers to operate vehicle inventory on public roads.
- IMPORTANT: Register with PennDOT after obtaining a dealer license from the PA Vehicle Board.
Miscellaneous Motor Vehicle Businesses:
For providers of repair and towing, vehicle salvage, transport, finance, or collection/repossession services – or sellers of watercraft trailers.
No dealings with Vehicle Board.
PennDOT Agents and Messengers:
For people and companies that wish to provide titling, registration, and other PennDOT services directly to customers.
No dealings with Vehicle Board.
Contact PennDOT Dealer Services Division
An agency of the PA Department of Transportation
1101 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104
ra-pddaspilot@pa.gov
717-412-5300
Apply for or manage dealer registration
File a complaint: PennDOT Dealer Services, 1101 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104
More information
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Snowmobile/ATV Dealer Registration: For dealers of snowmobiles/ATVs. Enables online processing of customers’ mandatory registration of ATVs and snowmobiles.
Register as a Dealer: 1-866-545-2476
Dealer Portal: https://snowatvdealer.dcnr.uat.pa.gov/Identity/Account/Login?ReturnUrl=%2F
More information: www.snowatvreg.dcnr.pa.gov
Help: 1-866-545-2476 (M-F, 8 am – 4:30 pm) or ra-snowatv@pa.gov