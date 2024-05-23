The State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons serves to protect the public interest in the purchase and trade of vehicles so as to insure protection against irresponsible vendors and dishonest or fraudulent sales practices.

The Board regulates the licensure of salespersons, dealers, vehicle auctions, manufacturers, factory branches, distributors, distributor branches and factory or distributor representatives in the vehicle industry. Also, the Board determines whether a manufacturer may establish a new vehicle dealer or relocate an existing new vehicle dealer within or into a relevant market area where the same line-make is then represented. In addition, the Board investigates complaints and allegations of wrongful acts of any licensee or person required to be licensed by law.

The Board also supplies a list, to be posted at all vehicle auctions, containing the names of all licensees who are currently revoked or suspended and persons who were penalized for unlicensed activity within the last year.

Board Laws and Regulations

Regulations

Act of October 24, 2018 (P.L. 816, No. 134), as amended, 63 P.S. §§ 818.101 – 818.704

Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

Fees

Document Preparation Fees (PDF)