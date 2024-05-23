Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    All public sessions will begin at 9:00am unless otherwise noted.

    If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry.

    Eaton Conference Room on the 1st floor at 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg PA

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Nursing meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 315 851 144#

    Agenda for Upcoming Meeting

    2024 Board Meeting Dates

    • January 29
    • March 6
    • May 2
    • July 12
    • September 10
    • October 29
    • December 12

    2025 Board Meeting Dates

    • January 22
    • March 6
    • April 16
    • June 5
    • July 16
    • September 4
    • October 15
    • December 4​

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 

    2024 Meeting Minutes

    2023 Meeting Minutes