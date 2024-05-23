Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Nursing

    The State Board of Nursing protects the health and safety of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through the licensure/certification and regulation of the practice of professional nurses.

    The State Board of Nursing protects the health and safety of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through the licensure/certification and regulation of the practice of professional and practical nursing and dietetics-nutrition by registered nurses, practical nurses, certified registered nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, dietitian-nutritionists, and graduate nurses. The Board issues licenses and certifications to qualified applicants, approves nursing education programs, establishes standards of practice, and disciplines licensees and unlicensed persons for violations of the Acts and the regulations.

    Pennsylvania Nursing Graduates:  

    Please note that, when you request a Graduate Nurse Temporary Practice Permit along with your initial license application, your permit will now be issued immediately upon receipt of all the following items in PALS: 

    1. Your completed application, 

    2. Payment of your $70 permit fee along with your $95 initial licensing fee, and 

    3. Education verification from your Pennsylvania nursing program confirming your successful graduation 

    A complete checklist with instructions can be found at www.pals.pa.gov by clicking on the "Application Checklist" tab. In the pop-up window, select the State Board of Nursing in the drop-down menu, then choose your desired permit type and method obtained. 

     

    GRADUATE NURSES:

    4 Steps to apply for Licensure by Exam

    Step 1:  Review the Nursing Licensure Guide to plan your work start date.

    Step 2:  Read these tips to avoid processing delays.

    Step 3:  Register with PearsonVUE to take the NCLEX®.

    Step 4:  Submit an online application to the Board.

    Note:  Testing Accommodations require a completed Accommodation Form.

    Toll Free: 1-833-DOS-BPOA

    ST-NURSE@pa.gov - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    State Board of Nursing P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, Attn: State Board of Nursing , 2 Technology Park, Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

