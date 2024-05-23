The State Board of Nursing protects the health and safety of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through the licensure/certification and regulation of the practice of professional and practical nursing and dietetics-nutrition by registered nurses, practical nurses, certified registered nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, dietitian-nutritionists, and graduate nurses. The Board issues licenses and certifications to qualified applicants, approves nursing education programs, establishes standards of practice, and disciplines licensees and unlicensed persons for violations of the Acts and the regulations.
Pennsylvania Nursing Graduates:
Please note that, when you request a Graduate Nurse Temporary Practice Permit along with your initial license application, your permit will now be issued immediately upon receipt of all the following items in PALS:
Your completed application,
Payment of your $70 permit fee along with your $95 initial licensing fee, and
Education verification from your Pennsylvania nursing program confirming your successful graduation
A complete checklist with instructions can be found at www.pals.pa.gov by clicking on the "Application Checklist" tab. In the pop-up window, select the State Board of Nursing in the drop-down menu, then choose your desired permit type and method obtained.
Persons of all backgrounds interested in helping during Pennsylvania’s time of need are welcome to sign up at the State Emergency Registry for Volunteers in PA
GRADUATE NURSES:
4 Steps to apply for Licensure by Exam
Step 1: Review the Nursing Licensure Guide to plan your work start date.
Step 2: Read these tips to avoid processing delays.
Step 3: Register with PearsonVUE to take the NCLEX®.
Step 4: Submit an online application to the Board.
Note: Testing Accommodations require a completed Accommodation Form.
Board Laws and Regulations
Nurse Licensure Compact Act (PDF)
-
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
-
Application Forms and Information
-
Renewal Information
-
Board Resources and Documents
-
Nursing Education Programs
-
Nurse Licensure Compact
-
Announcements
-
Board Meetings
-
Board Member List
-
Occupational Licensure Requirements Snapshots
-
Nursing Licensure Guide
-
Military and Veterans Licensure
-
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
-
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.