    Acts

    Act  137 of 2024 - LPN Pronouncement of Death in Hospices

    Act 119 of 2024  - NLC Temporary Regulation Authority

    Act 109 of 2024 - Certified Medication Aides

    Act 79 of 2024 - FBI Criminal History Background Checks

    Act 65 of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)

    Act 68 of 2021​ - Nurse Licensure Compact Act

    Act 60 of 2021 - CRNA Licensure

    Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide

    Act 41 of 2019Applying for a Professional License from outside Pennsylvania

      Act 6 of 2018Mandatory Reporting of Crimes and Disciplinary Actions by Licensees

      Act 124 of 2016 - Opioid Education

      Act 126 of 2016 - Opioid Education Curriculum

      Act 31 of 2014 - Child Abuse Education

       

      Board Laws and Regulations

      Regulations

      RN Law (PDF)

      PN Law (PDF)

      Schedule of Civil Penalties

       

       

       