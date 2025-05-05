Nursing Education Programs

The Board of Nursing (Board) is pleased to inform you that beginning immediately, the online submission for new practical nurse, registered nurse, and nurse practitioner education programs is available in the Pennsylvania Licensing Systems (PALS). This process will provide a more efficient and streamlined application process. Applications will be submitted via PALS at www.pals.pa.gov in an account registered by the controlling institution provider or program director. The confirmation of application submission page containing the application number and the required fee must be mailed to the Board office. Applications will not be reviewed until the receipt of payment has been received in the system.

Paper applications postmarked prior to May 5, 2025, will be accepted and reviewed. Do not submit an application online if a paper application packet has already been mailed. Paper applications postmarked before May 5, 2025, will require submission in PALS ONLY after you are informed to do so by Board staff. Paper applications postmarked May 5, 2025, or later will not be accepted. The payment will be returned to the contact person and must be submitted with the proper documentation after the online submission is complete.

Helpful hints:

The system will time out after 30 minutes, regardless of activity on the application. It is best to save your progress before that time to avoid losing information.

Gather the information required for the application ahead of time.

Licensure information for any faculty using a PA RN license must be listed exactly as it appears in PALS.

Licensure information for any faculty using a multistate RN license issued by a compact participating state must be listed exactly as it appears in Nursys.

RN-PN Program Required Documents (PDF)

CRNP Program Required Documents (PDF)

Should you have any questions, please contact the Board office at RA-NURSINGED@pa.gov (prelicensure programs) / RA-CRNPEDUCATION@pa.gov (CRNP programs).

Nursing Education Program Forms

Nursing Education Budget Report (PDF)

Distance Education Application (PDF)

Curriculum Change Template (PDF)

Template A: Curriculum Plan by Semester (PDF)

Template B: Simulation Plan (PDF)

Template D: 5-Year Projected Faculty to Student Complement Per Year and Term (PDF)

Template E: Sample Syllabus (PDF)

Faculty Completion of Regulatory Requirements Form (PDF)

Invoice Form

Continuing Education Providers

Application for Approval as a Provider of RN Continuing Education (PDF)

Application for Approval as a Provider of CRNP Continuing Education (PDF)

Application for Approval as a Provider of an LPN Infusion Therapy Education Program (PDF)



Continuing Education Information

Act 124 of 2016 – Initial Training and Continuing Education in Pain Management, Addiction and Prescribing and Dispensing Practices for Opioids (PDF)

Act 31 of 2014 – Initial Training and Continuing Education in Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Requirements (PDF)

Board Action regarding Registered Nurse Continuing Education (CE) Regulations (PDF)

FAQs on Continuing Education for Registered Nurses (PDF)

Notice for Licensed Dietitian-Nutritionists Regarding Continuing Education PDF

Board-Approved Nursing Education Programs

Registered Nursing Programs (PDF)

Practical Nursing Programs (PDF)

​Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Programs (PDF)



Clinical Nurse Specialist Programs (PDF)

Advanced Pharmacology Courses (PDF)

Reactivation Programs (PDF)

Board-Approved English Proficiency Exams



Board-Approved Foreign Credentials Evaluators

Board-Approved LPN IV Therapy Education Programs

Board-Approved National Certification Providers for CRNPs

NCLEX Exam Pass Rates of Prelicensure Programs



RN Programs (PDF)

PN Programs (PDF)