All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​



Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Massage Therapy meeting



Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 866 690 402#

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Current Agenda (PDF) - Amended

​2024 Schedule



February 13 (Virtual Only)

April 2

June 4

August 13

September 24

December 3

​2025 Schedule



February 18

April 1

June 24

August 11

September 23

December 3

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.