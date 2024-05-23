All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
Current Agenda (PDF) - Amended
2024 Schedule
- February 13 (Virtual Only)
- April 2
- June 4
- August 13
- September 24
- December 3
2025 Schedule
- February 18
- April 1
- June 24
- August 11
- September 23
- December 3
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
- February 14, 2023 (PDF)
- April 4, 2023 (PDF)
- June 7, 2023 (PDF)
- August 1, 2023 (PDF)
- September 18, 2023 (PDF)
- February 13, 2024 (PDF)
- April 2, 2024 (PDF)
- June 4, 2024 (PDF)
- August 13, 2024 (PDF)