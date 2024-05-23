All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Online event address for attendees:Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 612 134 958#
Next Meeting Agenda (PDF)
2024 Schedule
- January 10
- February 21
- April 3
- May 15
- June 26
- August 7
- September 18
- October 30
- December 11
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.