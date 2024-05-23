Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Members:

    Arndt, D.D.S., Brice D.
    6/8/20 - 6/8/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Dentist Seat

    Casey, D.M.D. Shawn (Vice Chairperson)
    10/26/22-10/26/28 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Dentist Seat  

    Funari, M.S., D.M.D., Godfrey J.
    10/17/18 - 10/17/24  USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Dentist Seat

    Groody,DHSc, EFDA, CDA, Theresa A. (Secretary)
    2/5/18 - 2/5/24  USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Expanded Function Dental Assistant Seat

    Jaspan, D.D.S. Joel,
    6/8/20 - 6/8/26  USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Dentist Seat

    Matta D.M.D., Andrew 
    10/26/22-10/26/28 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Dentist Seat

    Mountain D.M.D., LaJuan
    03/18/19 - 03/18/25 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Dentist Seat

    Murray, R.D.H., Donna L.
    10/9/24 - 10/9/30 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term 
    Hygienist Seat

    Sullivan, D.M.D., J.D., Jennifer  (Chairperson)
    6/5/24 - 6/5/2030 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Dentist Seat

    Warwick, D.M.D., Joyce
    6/25/24 - 6/25/2030 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Dentist Seat

    Public Members:

    Fowler, Barbara (Public Member)
    5/12/21 - 5/12/27 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Vacant, Position Open

    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

    Pohlhaus, Molly
    Office of Attorney General

    Wyant, Brian (Secretary of Health Designee)
    Department of Health
    Health & Welfare Building

     

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    Quorum Requirements

     Majority of members. 

    8 Dentists 
    1 Dental Hygienist 
    1 Expanded Function Dental Assistant
    1 Consumer Protection 
    1 Secretary of Health 
    2 Public Members 
    1 Commissioner 