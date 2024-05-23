Professional Members:
Arndt, D.D.S., Brice D.
6/8/20 - 6/8/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Dentist Seat
Casey, D.M.D. Shawn (Vice Chairperson)
10/26/22-10/26/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Dentist Seat
Funari, M.S., D.M.D., Godfrey J.
10/17/18 - 10/17/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Dentist Seat
Groody,DHSc, EFDA, CDA, Theresa A. (Secretary)
2/5/18 - 2/5/24 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Expanded Function Dental Assistant Seat
Jaspan, D.D.S. Joel,
6/8/20 - 6/8/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Dentist Seat
Matta D.M.D., Andrew
10/26/22-10/26/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Dentist Seat
Mountain D.M.D., LaJuan
03/18/19 - 03/18/25 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Dentist Seat
Murray, R.D.H., Donna L.
10/9/24 - 10/9/30 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Hygienist Seat
Sullivan, D.M.D., J.D., Jennifer (Chairperson)
6/5/24 - 6/5/2030 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Dentist Seat
Warwick, D.M.D., Joyce
6/25/24 - 6/25/2030 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Dentist Seat
Public Members:
Fowler, Barbara (Public Member)
5/12/21 - 5/12/27 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
Pohlhaus, Molly
Office of Attorney General
Wyant, Brian (Secretary of Health Designee)
Department of Health
Health & Welfare Building
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
Quorum Requirements
Majority of members.
8 Dentists
1 Dental Hygienist
1 Expanded Function Dental Assistant
1 Consumer Protection
1 Secretary of Health
2 Public Members
1 Commissioner