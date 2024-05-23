All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Chiropractic meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 830 308 109#
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)
2024 Schedule
- February 8, 2024
- April 18, 2024
- June 13, 2024
- August 22, 2024
- October 17, 2024
2025 Schedule
- February 6, 2025
- April 10, 2025
- June 13, 2025
- August 14, 2025
- October 16, 2025
- December 18, 2025
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.