    State Board of Accountancy Meetings

    Find the board meeting schedule and minutes here. 

    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

    If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​. 

    The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​​

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Accountancy meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737
    Conference ID 639 691 804#

    Current Agenda (PDF)

    Additional board meetings may be scheduled as needed. All meetings will be held in Harrisburg unless otherwise noted. Please contact the Board office at 1-833-DOS-BPOA for specific location information.  A monthly board meeting schedule is also available.

    Meeting Schedule

    2024

    January 19
    April 19
    June 21
    July 18 -- Cancelled
    September 19
    November 19

    2025

    January 15
    April 17
    May 21
    July 23
    September 17
    November 19​