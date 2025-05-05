All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Accountancy Meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737
Conference ID 620 875 262#
Additional board meetings may be scheduled as needed. All meetings will be held in Harrisburg unless otherwise noted. Please contact the Board office at 1-833-DOS-BPOA for specific location information. A monthly board meeting schedule is also available.
Meeting Schedule
2025
August 1 - Special Meeting (9:00 AM)
Special Meeting Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Accountancy Special Meeting
Special Meeting Call-in (audio only): 1-267-332-8737
Conference ID: 409 304 844#
January 15
April 17
May 21
July 23
September 17 (Cancelled)
November 19
2026
January 22
April 23
May 21
July 23
September 17
November 19
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
- January 18, 2023
- March 29, 2023 Special Meeting
- April 21, 2023
- May 19, 2023
- July 19, 2023
- August 14, 2023
- September 20, 2023
- November 15, 2023
- January 19, 2024
- April 19, 2024
- June 21, 2024
- September 19, 2024
- November 19, 2024
- December 9, 2024 - Special Meeting
- December 13, 2024 - Special Meeting
- January 15, 2025
- April 17, 2025
- May 21, 2025