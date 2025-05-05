Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Accountancy Meetings

    See upcoming and past Accountancy Board meetings, view agendas/minutes, and find details on how to attend or participate.

    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

    If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​. 

    The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​​ 

    Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Accountancy Meeting 

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737
    Conference ID 620 875 262#

    Current Agenda (PDF)

    Additional board meetings may be scheduled as needed. All meetings will be held in Harrisburg unless otherwise noted. Please contact the Board office at 1-833-DOS-BPOA for specific location information.  A monthly board meeting schedule is also available.

    Meeting Schedule

    2025

    August 1 - Special Meeting (9:00 AM)
    Special Meeting Online event address for attendees:  Click here to join the Board of Accountancy Special Meeting
    Special Meeting Call-in (audio only):  1-267-332-8737
    Conference ID:  409 304 844#

    January 15
    April 17
    May 21
    July 23
    September 17 (Cancelled)
    November 19​

    2026

    January 22
    April 23
    May 21
    July 23
    September 17
    November 19