Secretary of the Commonwealth Launches Voter Education Efforts Ahead of the 2026 General Election

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt on Thursday announced the Department of State’s 2026 voter education initiative to ensure Pennsylvanians are aware of key election dates, deadlines, and options for casting their ballot in preparation for the Nov. 3 general election. Some counties have started to send out mail ballots to voters in Pennsylvania this week.

“Counties sending out mail ballots means voters in some counties can now begin casting their ballots, which is why it is so important the Department provides clear, nonpartisan information about elections and how eligible Pennsylvanians can participate,” Sec. Schmidt said. “Keeping Pennsylvania voters informed is a key part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to strengthening our democracy and ensuring safe and secure elections.”

Among the key dates:

Oct. 19: Last day to register to vote in the general election

Last day to register to vote in the general election Oct. 27: Last day to apply for a mail ballot

Last day to apply for a mail ballot Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; if in line by 8 p.m., stay in line, as you’ll be able to vote.

Election Day. Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; if in line by 8 p.m., stay in line, as you’ll be able to vote. 8 p.m., Nov. 3: Deadline for all mail ballots to be received

The Department's voter education toolkit provides ready-made graphics with election facts – in English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, and Vietnamese – for stakeholders and the public to share online to further educate voters about the general election.

The Department’s voter information website, vote.pa.gov, is available in English, Spanish, and Chinese and offers a polling place locator and contact information for county elections offices. It also includes tips for first-time voters, mail voters, elderly and disabled voters , and members of the military.

Sec. Schmidt also began weekly press briefings this week that will cover a variety of important topics leading up to Election Day. This week's briefing focused on mail ballot voting.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, including mail ballots, call the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA, visit vote.pa.gov, or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.