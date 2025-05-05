What do I need to prepare?
- The first time you vote, you must bring a photo or non-photo ID.
- Use the online form to look up your polling place location.
- Learn about the voting system in your county and see a demo of how it works.
- Review the candidates and measures on the ballot and plan your votes in advance. You can find a sample ballot on your county election office website.
What do I need to know about the polling place?
- In Pennsylvania, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The busiest times of day to vote are in the morning and evening. If you can, try going at less busy times.
- If you have a question, ask a poll worker.
- If you are in line at or before 8 p.m. (when polls close), you will be allowed to cast your vote.
What do I do if there is a problem?
- If you need help voting, cannot use the voting system, or cannot go to a polling place because of a disability, learn about accessible voting options.
- If your name is not in the voter roster and you believe you registered to vote in your precinct, you may have the right to vote on a provisional ballot. Your vote will count if election officials determine that you are eligible to vote.
- If you are away from home on Election Day, you may be able to vote by mail-in ballot.
Voter ID for First Time Voters
When voting at a polling place for the first time, you must show proof of identification, either with photo or other ID.
You may use one of the following forms of photo identification, so long as it is not expired, canceled, or revoked:
- Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card
- ID issued by any Commonwealth agency
- ID issued by the U.S. Government
- U.S. passport
- U.S. Armed Forces ID
- Student ID (including an electronic/digital student ID card)
- Employee ID
If you do not have a photo ID, you can use one of the following so long as it includes your name and address:
- Confirmation issued by the county voter registration office, such as a voter registration card.
- Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth
- Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government
- Firearm permit
- Current utility bill
- Current bank statement
- Paycheck
- Government check
This requirement applies only for the first time you appear to vote in a particular election district/polling place. You will not have to show ID again unless you move and are assigned to a new polling place.