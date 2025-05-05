Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Contact Your County Election Officials

    Find contact information for your county election officials.

    Pennsylvania's elections are run by the Commonwealth's 67 county boards of elections.

    You can quickly check the status of your voter registration and mail ballot online: 

    For information about how to contact your county’s election and voter registration officials, select your county from the list below.

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Angie Crouse
    Director of Elections & Voter Registration

    230 Greenamyer Lane
    Suite 100
    Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, 17325-2313

    (717) 337-9832

    acrouse@adamscountypa.gov

    Adams County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    David Voye
    Division Manager

    Allegheny County Elections Division
    542 Forbes Ave.
    Suite 312
    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15219-2953

    (412) 350-4500

    Allegheny County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    James Webb
    Director of Elections

    450 East Market St.
    Kittanning, Pennsylvania, 16201

    (724) 548-3222

    Armstrong County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Colin Sisk
    Director of Elections

    810 Third St.
    Beaver, Pennsylvania, 15009

    724-770-4440

    csisk@beavercountypa.gov

    Beaver County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Julie Egolf

    200 S. Juliana Street
    3rd Floor, Ste 301
    Bedford, Pennsylvania, 15522

    (814) 623-4807

    Bedford County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Anne Norton
    Director of Elections

    633 Court St.
    1st Floor
    Reading, Pennsylvania, 19601

    (610) 478-6490

    Berks County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Sarah Seymour
    Director of Elections

    Blair County Courthouse
    279 Loop Road
    Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, 16648

    (814) 693-3287

    sseymour@blairco.org

    Blair County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Renee Smithkors
    Director or Elections/Voter Reg.

    6 Court St.
    Suite 2
    Towanda, Pennsylvania, 18848

    (570) 265-1717

    smithkorsr@bradfordcountypa.gov

    Bradford County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Anne Norton 
    Director of Elections

    55 E. Court St.
    Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901

    (215) 348-6154

    elections@buckscounty.org

    Bucks County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Chantell McCurdy
    Director

    227 W. Cunningham St.
    Butler, Pennsylvania, 16001

    (724) 284-5308

    Butler County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Nicole Burkhardt 
    Head Clerk of Elections 

    200 S. Center St.
    Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, 15931

    (814) 472-1460

    nburkhardt@co.cambria.pa.us

    Cambria County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Annette Campbell
    Secretary to the Commissioners

    Cameron Co. Courthouse
    20 E. 5th St.
    Emporium, Pennsylvania, 15834

    (814) 486-9321

    acampbell@cameroncopa.gov

    Cameron County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Jennifer Ketchledge
    Director of Elections

    44 Susquehanna Street
    PO Box 170
    Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, 18229

    (570) 325-4801

    Carbon County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Melanie Bailey
    Director of Elections

    420 Holmes St.
    Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, 16823-1488

    (814) 355-6703

    elections@centrecountypa.gov 

    Centre County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Karen Barsoum

    Government Services Ctr.
    601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150
    PO Box 2747
    West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380-0990

    (610) 344-6410

    ccelectionofficials@chesco.org

    Chester County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

    Stephanie Saitis

    Government Services Ctr.
    601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150
    PO Box 2747
    West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380-0990

    (610) 344-6410

    ccelectionofficials@chesco.org

    Chester County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Robert Wilk
    Director of Elections

    330 Main Street
    Rm 104
    Clarion, Pennsylvania, 16214

    (814) 226-4000

    Clarion County Website

     

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Brian Norwood 
    Director of Elections

    212 E Locust St.
    Clearfield, Pennsylvania, 16830

    (814) 765-2642

    elections@clearfieldcountypa.gov

    Clearfield County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

    Sue Payonk
    Assistant Director of Election / Voter Registration

    212 E Locust St.
    Clearfield, Pennsylvania, 16830

    (814) 765-2642

    elections@clearfieldcountypa.gov

    Clearfield County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Maria Boileau
    Director of Elections / Voter Registration

    2 Piper Way
    Suite 309
    Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, 17745-0928

    (570) 893-4019

    Clinton County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Matthew Repasky
    Director of Voter Services

    Columbia Co. Courthouse
    11 W. Main Street
    Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, 17815-0380

    (570) 389-5640

    mrepasky@columbiapa.org

    Columbia County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Jessalyn McFarland
    Director of Voter Services

    903 Diamond Park
    Meadville, Pennsylvania, 16335

    (814) 333-7307

    Crawford County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Bethany Salzarulo
    Director of Elections

    1601 Ritner Highway
    Carlisle, Pennsylvania, 17013

    (717) 240-6385

    bureauofelections@cumberlandcountypa.gov

    Cumberland County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Chris Spackman
    Director

    Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections
    1251 South 28th Street
    Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 17111

    (717) 780-6360

    Dauphin County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Laureen Hagan
    Chief Clerk/Director

    201 W. Front St.
    Government Center Bldg.
    Media, Pennsylvania, 19063

    (610) 891-4673

    DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us

    Delaware County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

    Crystal Winterbottom
    Interim Voter Registration Director

    201 W. Front St.
    Government Center Bldg.
    Media, Pennsylvania, 19063

    (610) 891-4659

    DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us

    Delaware County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Kimberly S. Frey
    Director

    300 Center St.
    P.O. Box 448
    Ridgway, Pennsylvania, 15853-0448

    (814) 776-5337

    kfrey@countyofelkpa.gov

    Elk County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Tonia Fernandez 
    Election Supervisor

    Erie County Courthouse
    140 W. 6th St.
    Rm. 112
    Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501

    (814) 451-6275

    voterreg@eriecountypa.gov

    Erie County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Marybeth Kuznik
    Designee authorized to receive information

    2 W Main St.
    Suite 111 
    Uniontown, Pennsylvania, 15401-3412

    (724) 430-1289

    Fayette County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Jean Ann Hitchcock
    Voter Registrar/Elections Clerk

    526 Elm St.
    Box #3
    Tionesta, Pennsylvania, 16353

    (814) 755-3537

    jahitchcock@forestcountypa.gov

    Forest County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Susan Christophel
    Director of Elections

    Franklin Co. Com's Office
    272 N. Second Street
    Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201

    (717) 261-3810

    slchristophel@franklincountypa.gov

    Franklin County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

    Jennie M. Aines
    Chief Registrar

    Franklin Co. Reg. Office
    272 N. Second Street
    Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201

    (717) 261-3886

    voter@franklincountypa.gov

    Franklin County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Linda Doyle 
    Director of Elections

    Fulton County Election Office
    101 Lincoln Way West, Suite 102
    McConnellsburg, PA 17233

    (717) 485-6872

    ldoyle@co.fulton.pa.us

    Fulton County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Kierra Cannon
    Director of Elections

    Rm. 102 - County Offc. Bldg
    93 E. High St.
    Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, 15370

    (724) 852-5230

    elections@greenecountypa.gov

    Greene County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    233 Penn St., - Bailey Building
    Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, 16652

    (814) 643-3091 ext 205​

    Huntingdon County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Robin Maryai
    Chief Clerk

    Indiana Co.
    825 Philadelphia St.
    Indiana, Pennsylvania, 15701-3934

    (724) 465-3805

    rmaryai@indianacountypa.gov

    Indiana County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

    Debra L. Streams
    Director of Voter Registration

    Indiana Co.
    825 Philadelphia St.
    Indiana, Pennsylvania, 15701-3934

    (724) 465-3852

    dstreams@indianacountypa.gov

    Indiana County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Karen Lupone
    Chief Clerk

    155 Main St.
    Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825

    (814) 849-1603

    klupone@jeffersoncountypa.gov

    Jefferson County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

    Angela Burridge
    Voter Registrar

    155 Main St.
    Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825

    (814) 849-1693

    aburridge@jeffersoncountypa.gov

    Jefferson County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Eva M. Weyrich
    Director of Elections

    1 North Main St.
    Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, 17059

    (717) 436-7706

    eweyrich@juniataco.org

    Juniata County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Elizabeth Hopkins
    Director of Elections

    Lackawanna County
    123 Wyoming Ave.
    2nd Floor
    Scranton, Pennsylvania, 18503

    (570) 963-6737

    HopkinsE@lackawannacounty.org

    Lackawanna County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Christa Miller
    Chief Clerk/Chief Registrar

    150 N. Queen St.
    Suite 117
    Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 17603

    717-299-8293 (Phone)

    717-209-3076 (Fax)

    Lancaster County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Tim Germani

    Lawrence Co. Gov't Ctr.
    430 Court St.
    New Castle, Pennsylvania, 16101-3593

    (724) 656-2161

    lcvote@lawrencecountypa.gov

    Lawrence County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Sean Drasher
    Director of Elections & Voter Registration

    Municipal Building, Room 209
    400 South 8th Street
    Lebanon, Pennsylvania, 17042

    (717) 228-4428

    voter@lebanoncountypa.gov

    Lebanon County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Timothy Benyo
    Chief Clerk, Board of Elections

    Lehigh Co. Government Center
    17 S. 7th St.
    Allentown, Pennsylvania, 18101

    (610) 782-3194

    Lehigh County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Emily Cook
    Director of Elections

    20 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
    Ste. 207
    Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, 18701-3505

    (570) 825-1715

    elections@luzernecounty.org

    Luzerne County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Forrest K. Lehman
    Director of Elections and Registration

    48 W. Third St.
    Williamsport, Pennsylvania, 17701

    (570) 327-2267

    flehman@lyco.org

    Lycoming County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Mary Hollebeke
    Director of Elections

    McKean Co. Courthouse
    500 W. Main St.
    Smethport, Pennsylvania, 16749

    (814) 887-3203

    mlhollebeke@mckeancountypa.gov

    Mckean County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.


    London Parmelee
    Director of Voter Registration

    McKean Co. Courthouse
    500 W. Main St.
    Smethport, Pennsylvania, 16749

    (814) 887-3203

    lmparmelee@mckeancountypa.gov

    Mckean County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Thad Hall
    Director of Elections/ Voter Reg.

    130 North Pitt Street
    Suite B
    Mercer, Pennsylvania, 16137

    (724) 662-7542

    thall@mercercountypa.gov

    Mercer County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Paula Hoffman
    Director

    20 N. Wayne St.
    Lewistown, Pennsylvania, 17044

    (717) 248-6571

    VoterRegistration@MifflinCO.org

    Mifflin County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Sara May-Silfee
    Director of Elections/Voter Registration​

    Monroe Co. Admin. Offices
    One Quaker Plaza
    Rm. 105
    Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, 18360

    (570) 517-3165

    smay-silfee@monroecountypa.gov

    Monroe County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Montgomery County Voter Services
    One Montgomery Plaza
    425 Swede St., Suite 602
    Norristown, Pennsylvania, 19401

    (610) 278-3280

    montcovotes@montgomerycountypa.gov

    Montgomery County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Holly Brandon
    Director of Elections

    Montour County Elections
    435 E Front St.
    Danville, Pennsylvania, 17821

    (570) 271-3000

    hbrandon@montourcounty.gov

    Montour County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

    Bette Ann Guschel

    Voter Registration
    435 E Front St.
    Danville, Pennsylvania, 17821

    (570) 271-3002

    bguschel@montourco.org

    Montour County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Chris Commini
    Election Registrar

    669 Washington St., Lower Level
    Easton, Pennsylvania, 18042-7408

    (610) 829-6260

    election@norcopa.gov

    Northampton County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Lindsay Phillips
    Director

    320 North Second Street
    Suite 1
    Sunbury, Pennsylvania, 17801

    (570) 988-4209

    Northumberland County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

    Kathy Reedy
    Assistant Director

    320 North Second Street,Suite 1
    Sunbury, Pennsylvania, 17801

    (570) 988-4208

    Northumberland County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Sarah Geesaman
    Director of Elections & Voter Reg.

    Freedom Building
    15 W. Main St.
    New Bloomfield, PA 17068

    (717) 582-2131

    Perry County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    County Board of Elections
    1400 John F Kennedy Blvd
    Rm 142
    Philadelphia, PA, 19107

    (215) 686-3469

    Philadelphia County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

    Voter Registration Office
    520 N Columbus Blvd
    5th Floor
    Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19123

    (215) 686-1590

    Philadelphia County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Nadeen Manzoni
    Director

    506 Broad St.
    Pike County Administration Building
    Milford, Pennsylvania, 18337-1535

    (570) 296-3427

    nmanzoni@pikepa.org

    Pike County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Charlie F. Brown 
    Director

    1 N. Main St.
    Coudersport, Pennsylvania, 16915

    (814) 274-8467

    cbrown@pottercountypa.net

    Potter County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    ​Albert Gricoski
    Director, Elections/Reg.

    Schuylkill Co.
    420 N. Centre St.
    Pottsville, Pennsylvania, 17901

    (570) 628-1467

    Schuylkill County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Devin Rhoads
    Director of Elections

    Snyder Co. Courthouse
    9 West Market St., P.O. Box 217
    Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 17842

    (570) 837-4286

    Snyder County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

    Stacy Guyer
    Voter Registration Administrator

    Snyder Co. Courthouse
    9 West Market St., P.O. Box 217
    Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 17842

    (570) 837-4287

    sguyer@snydercounty.org

    Snyder County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Tina Pritts
    Director, Elections & Reg.

    Somerset Co.
    300 N. Center Ave., Ste. 340
    Somerset, Pennsylvania, 15501

    (814) 445-1549

    Somerset County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Nicole Lutz 
    Director of Elections/Voter Reg.

    Sullivan Co. Courthouse
    P.O. Box 157
    245 Muncy Street
    Laporte, Pennsylvania, 18626-0157

    (570) 946-5201

    Sullivan county website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    P.O. Box 218
    31 Lake Ave.
    Montrose, Pennsylvania, 18801

    (570) 278-4600 x 4090

    Susquehanna County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Tioga County
    118 Main St.
    Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, 16901

    (570) 723-8230

    Tioga County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    155 North 15th St.
    Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, 17837-8822

    (570) 524-8681

    Union County Website

    Elections

    Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

    Venango County Courthouse Annex
    1174 Elk St., P.O. Box 831
    Franklin, Pennsylvania, 16323

    (814) 432-9508

    Venango County Website

     

    Voter Registration

    Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.


    Laura Anna 
    Voter Registration Director

    Venango County Courthouse Annex
    1174 Elk St., P.O. Box 831
    Franklin, Pennsylvania, 16323

    (814) 432-9514

    Laura.Anna@venangocountypa.gov

    Venango County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Margia Hansen 
    Director of Elections/Voter Registration

    Warren Co. Courthouse
    204 4th Ave.
    Warren, Pennsylvania, 16365

    (814) 728-3406

    mhansen@warrencountypa.gov

    Warren County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Melanie R. Ostrander
    Director of Elections

    95 West Beau St., Suite G10
    Washington, Pennsylvania, 15301-4432

    (724) 228-6750

    Washington County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Amy Christopher
    Director of Elections

    925 Court St.
    Honesdale, Pennsylvania, 18431

    (570) 253-5970

    Wayne County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Scott Ross
    Director

    Westmoreland Co. Elections/Voter Reg.
    2 N. Main St.
    Greensburg, Pennsylvania, 15601

    (724) 830-3150

    Westmoreland County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    Florence Kellett
    Director of Elections

    1 Courthouse Square
    Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, 18657

    (570) 996-2226

    FKellett@wyomingcountypa.gov

    Wyoming County Website

    Elections & Voter Registration

    Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.

    ​Bryan Sheaffer
    Director

    Office of Elections and Voter Registration
    County of York
    2401 Pleasant Valley Rd​, Suite 219
    York, Pennsylvania, 17402

    (717) 771-9604

    evr@yorkcountypa.gov

    York County Website

    Do not miss voting deadlines!

    Sign up to receive emails about mail ballot deadlines, voting processes, new voting system, and more sent directly to your inbox.

    Sign up for Updates