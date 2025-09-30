Secretary of the Commonwealth Reminds Pennsylvanians Deadline for Mail Ballot Applications Is Fast Approaching

Harrisburg, PA – With the deadline just four weeks away, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt today reminded registered Pennsylvania voters who plan to vote by mail to submit their mail ballot applications as soon as possible. The deadline for applying to vote by mail is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, or one week ahead of the Nov. 4 general election.

“The Shapiro Administration wants every registered voter to be able to make their voice heard, and casting a mail ballot continues to be a safe, secure, and convenient option for voters,” Schmidt said. “Voters need only a few minutes to apply online for a mail ballot or they can visit their county board of elections to apply in person.

“Registered Pennsylvanians who prefer to vote by mail should apply today to give themselves as much time as possible to receive, complete, and return their ballot before the 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day, Nov. 4,” Schmidt added.

Once voters receive their mail ballot, they should do the following:

Carefully read the instructions.

Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow the instructions on how to mark their candidate selections.

Seal the ballot in the yellow secrecy envelope marked “official election ballot.”

Seal the yellow secrecy envelope in the outer return envelope.

Sign and date the outer envelope.

If a voter makes an error while completing their ballot, they should contact their county elections office to get a replacement ballot.

Completed mail ballots must be received by a voter’s county elections office by 8 p.m. Nov. 4, which is Election Day. Mail ballots received after that time will not be counted.

Options for mail ballot voters include mailing the completed ballot or dropping it off in person at their county elections office. Some counties provide drop boxes or other drop-off sites for mail ballots.

Pennsylvanians can also request their mail ballot, complete it, and return it in one visit to their county elections office until the close of business on Oct. 28. Voters are encouraged to check their county elections office’s hours and mail ballot availability before making the trip.

Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot may still vote in person on Election Day if they bring their mail ballot materials with them to be surrendered.

Voters who requested a mail ballot but did not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.

“Whether voting in person or by mail, the most important part is making your voice heard,” Schmidt said. “Ensuring our elections are conducted freely and fairly, and that every eligible voter has a chance to vote, are top priorities for the Shapiro Administration.”

The Department’s voter information website, vote.pa.gov, is available in English, Spanish, and Chinese and offers voter registration applications, a polling place locator, and contact information for county elections offices. It also includes tips for first-time voters, mail-in and absentee voters, elderly and disabled voters, and members of the military.