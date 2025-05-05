Ballots must be received by the county election office before 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Pennsylvania voters have options on how to return their mail ballot: by mail, at a drop box, at their county election office, or other officially designated location. Under Pennsylvania law, voters must return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing using the Authorize a Designated Agent Form to deliver their ballot.
List of Ballot Return Locations by County
County Election Office
230 Greenamyer Lane, Suite 100, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, 17325
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Adams County Court House
117 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
542 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Satellite Election Office
CCAC Homewood
701 N Homewood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
North Park Ice Rink
1200 Pearce Mill Rd, Wexford, PA 15090
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
South Park Ice Rink
30 Corrigan Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Drop Box
Allegheny County Emergency Services
150 Hookstown Grade Road, Moon, PA 15108
Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.
Avalon Public Library
317 S Home Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.
Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge
901 Centerview Drive, Plum, PA 15239
Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.
Carnegie Public Library of Squirrel Hill
5801 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Starting Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19
Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.
CCAC Homewood-Brushton Center
701 N Homewood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.
County Office Building
542 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.
Dormont Swimming Pool
1801 Dormont Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
1 N Linden St, Duquesne, PA 15110
Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.
North Park Ice Rink
1200 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford, PA 15090
Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.
South Park Ice Rink
300 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102
Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.
County Election Office
450 East Market St., Kittanning, PA 16201
Contact your county for business hours
Drop Box
Courthouse Administration Building
450 East Market Street, Suite 200, Kittanning, PA 16201
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
200 S. Juliana Street Bedford, PA 15522
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Bedford County Courthouse
200 S. Juliana Street, Bedford PA 15522
Located on Penn Street Side of the Courthouse Complex between the main building and the parking garage.
County Election Office
633 Court Street, 1st Fl, Reading, PA 19601
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Drop Box
Reading Regional Airport
24 Liberator Way, Reading, PA 19605
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 1 - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 2 - 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Monday, November 3 - 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Berks County Services Center
633 Court Street, 1st Fl, Reading, PA 19601
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 1 - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 2 - 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Monday, November 3 - 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Berks County South Campus
400 E Wyomissing Ave, Mohnton, PA 19540
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 1 - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 2 - 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Monday, November 3 - 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
County Election Office
279 A Loop Rd. Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
6 Court St., Suite 2, Towanda, Pennsylvania, 18848
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
Bucks County Administration Building
55 East Court St, Doylestown, PA 18901
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 25 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 1 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Satellite Election Offices
Upper Bucks Government Serivice Center
261 California Road, Quakertown, PA 18951
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 25 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 1 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Lower Bucks Government Service Center
7321 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 25 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 1 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Drop Boxes
Bensalem Library
3700 Hulmeville Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020
Monday - Wednesday - 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thursday - Friday - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Library of Northampton Township
25 Upper Holland Rd, Richboro, PA 18954
Monday - Thursday- 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday - Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Margaret Grundy Memorial Library
680 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007
Monday - Wednesday - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thursday - Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
New Hope Library
93 W Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938
Monday - Wednesday - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday - Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Perkasie Library
491 Arthur Ave, Perkasie, PA 18944
Monday - Wednesday - 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thursday - Friday - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Riegelsville Library
615 Easton Rd, Riegelsville, PA 18077
Tuesday - Wednesday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Thursday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Warminster Library
1076 Emma Ln, Warminster, PA 18974
Monday - Wednesday - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thursday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Friday - 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Yardley-Makefield Library
1080 Edgewood Rd, Yardley, PA 19067
Monday - Thursday- 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
County Election Office
227 W. Cunningham St, Butler, PA 16001
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
200 S. Center St., Ebensburg, PA 15931
Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
20 E. 5th St., Emporium, PA 15834
Contact your county for their business hours
Drop Box
20 E. 5th St., Emporium, PA 15834
Located at the rear of the Courthouse
County Election Office
Willowbank Office Building
420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Drop Boxes
Willowbank Office Building
420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823
Accessible 24/7
Centre Hall MDJ Office
2795 Earlystown Road, Centre Hall, PA 16828
Accessible 24/7
Ferguson Township Building
3147 Research Drive, State College, PA 16801
Accessible 24/7
Patton Township Building
100 Patton Plaza, State College, PA 16803
Accessible 24/7
Philipsburg MDJ Office
118 Enterprise Drive, Philipsburg, PA 16866
Accessible 24/7
Spring Township Building
1309 Blanchard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823
Accessible 24/7
State College Borough Building
243 South Allen Street, State College, PA 16801
Accessible 24/7
HUB-Robeson Center
100 Pollock Road, University Park, PA 16802
Accessible 24/7
County Election Office
Chester County Government Services Center
601 Westtown Rd, West Chester, PA 19382
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Boxes
Chester County Government Services Center
601 Westtown Rd, West Chester, PA 19382
Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Avon Grove Library
117 Rosehill Ave, West Grove, PA 19390
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Chester County Library Exton
450 Exton Square Pkwy, Exton, PA 19341
Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Coatesville Area Public Library
501 Lincoln Hwy E, Coatesville, PA 19320
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Downingtown Library
122 Wallace Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Easttown Library and Information Center
720 First Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Henrietta Hankin Branch
215 Windgate Dr, Chester Springs, PA 19425
Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Honey Brook Community Library
687 Compass Rd, Honey Brook, PA 19344
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Kennett Library
320 E State St, Kennett Square, PA 19348
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Oxford Library Company
48 S 2nd St, Oxford, PA 19363
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Parkesburg Public Library
105 West St, Parkesburg, PA 19365
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Phoenixville Public Library
183 2nd Ave, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Spring City Free Library
245 Broad St, Spring City, PA 19475
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
County Election Office
212 E Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
2 Piper Way, Lock Haven, PA 17745
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday - 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Clinton County Piper Building
2 Piper Way, Lock Haven, PA 17745
Accessible 24/7
County Election Office
11 W. Main Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Contact your county for their business hours
County Election Office
903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Pennsylvania, 16335
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
1601 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, 17013
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections
1251 South 28th Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 17111
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections
1251 South 28th Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 17111
Accessible 24/7
Dauphin County Administration Building
2 S 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
Accessible 24/7
Northern Dauphin Human Services Center
295 State Dr Elizabethville, PA 17023
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
District Court 12.1.01 (The Honorable Marian Urrutia)
2125 Paxton Church Rd Harrisburg, PA 17110
Accessible 24/7
District Court 12.3.04 (The Honorable Dominic A. Pelino)
576 E Main St Hummelstown, PA 17036
Accessible 24/7
District Court 12.3.05 (The Honorable Dale Klein)
8010 Bretz Dr Harrisburg, PA 17112
Accessible 24/7
District Court 12.1.06 (The Honorable Wendy J. F. Grella, Esq.)
5925 Locust Ln Harrisburg, PA 17109
Accessible 24/7
County Election Office
Government Center Bldg.
201 W. Front St., Media, Pennsylvania, 19063
Contact your for their business hours
Drop Box
Aldan Municipal/Police Building
1 W. Providence Road, Aldan, PA 19018
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Brookhaven Municipal Center
2 Cambridge Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Chadds Ford Township Office
10 Ring Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
Opens October 20th
Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Chester City - Crozer Library
620 Engle Street, Chester, PA 19013
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Collingdale Public Library
800 MacDade Blvd., Collingdale, PA 19023
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Rachel Kohl Library
687 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Darby Borough Rec Center
1022 Ridge Avenue, Darby, PA 19023
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Darby Township Administration Building
2 Studevan Plaza, Sharon Hill, PA 19079
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Eddystone Lighthouse Hall
1401 E. 9th Street, Eddystone, PA 19022
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Edgmont Township Building
1000 Gradyville Road, Edgmont, PA 19073
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Folcroft Public Library
1725 Delmar Drive, Folcroft, PA 19032
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Haverford Admin Building
1014 Darby Road, Havertown, PA 19083
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Lansdowne Fire Station
26 N. Highland Avenue, PA 19050
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Lower Chichester Municipal Building
1410 Market Street, Linwood, PA 19061
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Marple Public Library
227 S. Sproul Road, Broomall, PA 19008
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Media - Delaware County Government Center
201 W. Front Street, Media, PA 19063
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Middletown Municipal Building
27 N. Pennell Road, Media, PA 19063
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Morton Municipal Building
500 Highland Avenue, Morton, PA 19070
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Helen Kate Furness Library
100 N. Providence, Wallingford, PA 19086
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Newtown Square Municipal Building
209 Bishop Hollow, Newtown Sq 19073
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Parkside Borough Hall
22 E. Elbon Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Radnor Township Building
301 Iven Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Ridley Township Police Station Public Access
100 E. MacDade Blvd, Folsom, PA 19033
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Springfield Township Library
70 Powell Road, Springfield, PA 19064
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Swarthmore Borough Building/Library
121 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Thornbury Park, Comfort Station
345 Glen Mills Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Upper Chichester, IBEW Local 654
3729 Chichester Av, Boothwyn 19061
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Upper Darby Municipal Building
100 Garrett Road, Upper Darby, PA 19082
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Upper Providence District Court Building
935 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
Yeadon Public Library
809 Longacre Blvd, Yeadon, PA 19050
Opens October 20th then available 24/7
County Election Office
Elk County Annex Building
300 Center St, Ridgway, PA 15853
Contact your for their business hours
Drop Box
Elk County Annex Building
300 Center St, Ridgway, PA 15853
Outside the Elections Office door
County Election Office
Erie County Courthouse
140 W. 6th St., Rm. 112, Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Erie County Courthouse
140 W. 6th St., Rm. 112, Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501
Inside the Voter Registration Office
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
2 W Main St., Suite 111, Uniontown, Pennsylvania, 15401-3412
Monday - Friday - 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
526 Elm St., Tionesta, Pennsylvania, 16353
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
Franklin Co. Office Building
272 N. Second Street, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Franklin Co. Com's Office
272 N. Second Street, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
116 W. Market St., Ste 205, McConnellsburg, PA 17233
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
County Office Bldg.
93 E. High St., Rm. 102, Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, 15370
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
County Office Bldg.
93 E. High St., Rm. 102, Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, 15370
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 20 - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
County Election Office
Bailey Building
233 Penn St., Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, 16652
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30
County Election Office
825 Philadelphia St., Indiana, Pennsylvania, 15701-3934
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Drop Box
Courthouse Lobby & Voter Registration Office
825 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
155 Main St., Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
155 Main St., Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
1 North Main St., Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, 17059
Contact your for their business hours
County Election Office
Lackawanna County Government Center
123 Wyoming Ave., 2nd Floor, Scranton, PA 18503
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Drop Box
Lackawanna County Government Center
123 Wyoming Ave., 1st Floor, Scranton, PA 18503
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
(Available until 8:00p.m. Tuesday, 11/4/2025)
Clark Summit Borough Building
304 S State St Clark Summit, PA 18411
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
(Available until 12:00p.m. Friday, 10/31/2025)
Dickson City Borough Building
901 Enterprise St Dickson City, PA 18519
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
(Available until 12:00p.m. Friday, 10/31/2025)
Fallbrook Senior Community Center
185 Fallbrook Street, Carbondale, PA 18407
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
(Available until 12:00p.m. Friday, 10/31/2025)
Moosic Borough Building
715 Main St Moosic, PA 18507
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
(Available until 12:00p.m. Friday, 10/31/2025)
Roaringbrook Twp Municipal Building
430 Blue Shutters Road Roaring, Brook Twp, PA 18444
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
(Available until 12:00p.m. Friday, 10/31/2025)
County Election Office
Lancaster County Government Center
150 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
County Election Office
Lawrence County Government Center
430 Court St., New Castle, PA 16101
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
Room 209, Municipal Building
400 South 8th Street Lebanon, PA 17042
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Lebanon County Courthouse
400 S 8th St, Lebanon, PA 17042
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
Lehigh Co. Government Center
17 S. 7th St., Allentown, Pennsylvania, 18101
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Drop Box
Lehigh Co. Government Center
17 S. 7th St., Allentown, Pennsylvania, 18101
Accessible 24/7
Whitehall Township Municipal Building
3219 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Fountain Hill Borough Building
941 Long Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Macungie Borough Building
21 Locust Street, Macungie, PA 18062
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Lehigh County Authority (LCA) Lobby
1053 Spruce Road, Allentown, PA 18106
Monday - Friday - 8:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
County Election Office
Penn Place
20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Ste. 207, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, 18701
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Penn Place
20 N Pennsylvania Ave Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Main Lobby
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Closes Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.
Hazleton Exchange Building
100 West Broad Street Hazleton, PA 18201
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Closes Monday, November 3 at 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
Third Street Plaza
33 West 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA 17701
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
County Election Office
130 North Pitt Street, Suite B, Mercer, Pennsylvania, 16137
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
Mifflin County Courthouse
20 N. Wayne St., Lewistown, PA 17044
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Drop box
Mifflin County Courthouse
20 N. Wayne St., Lewistown, PA 17044
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
Monroe County Administrative Building
One Quaker Plaza, Room 105, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Western Pocono Public Library
131 Pilgrim Way
Brodheadsville, Pa. 18322
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Tuesday and Friday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Saturday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
Pocono Mountain Public Library
5500 Municipal Drive
Tobyhanna, Pa. 18466
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday: 10:00 am to 5:30 pm
Wednesday: 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Saturday: 10:00 am to 2:30 pm
Election Day (Tuesday, November 4): 7:00 am until 8:00 pm
Eastern Monroe Public Library
1002 North 9th St
Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Friday and Saturday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday: 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Clymer Library
115 Firehouse Lane
Pocono Pines, Pa. 18350
Monday, Wednesday: 9:30 am to 5:00 pm
Tuesday & Thursday: 9:30 am to 8:00 pm
Friday & Saturday: 9:30 am to 4:30 pm
Election Day (Tuesday, November 4): 9:30 am until 5:00 pm
Middle Smithfield Community Center
5200 Milford Rd.
East Stroudsburg, Pa 18302
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Thursday: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm
Friday & Saturday: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Barrett Paradise Friendly Library
6500 PA 191
Cresco, Pa 18326
Monday & Wednesday: 10:00 am to 8pm
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday.: 10:00 am to 5 pm
Monroe County Administration Bldg.
1 Quaker Plaza, Room 105
Stroudsburg, Pa 18360
Monday thru Friday: 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Election Day (Tuesday, November 4): 7:00 am until 8:00 pm
County Election Office
One Montgomery Plaza
425 Swede St. Suite 602, Norristown, PA 19401
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Abington – Township Municipal Building
1176 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001
Cheltenham - Township Tax Office
8230 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027
Harleysville Magisterial District Courts
840 Harleysville Pike, Suite 2 Harleysville, PA 19438
Lansdale Magisterial District Courts
430 Pennbrook Pkwy, Lansdale, PA 19446
Community Connections Lansdale Office
421 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
Lower Merion Magisterial District Courts
925 Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072
Montgomery County Airy Street Parking Lot
Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets, Norristown, PA 19401
One Montgomery Plaza
425 Swede St Norristown, PA 19401
Monday - Friday - 6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Montgomery County Office of Public Health
364 King St Pottstown, PA 19464
Victory Park Parking Lot
2nd & Arch Street, Royersford, PA 19468
Montgomery County 4H Center
1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville, PA 19474
(Note: Please park in the lot adjacent to the drop box and then proceed over to the drop box itself to deposit your ballot in order to preserve the flow of traffic through the complex.)
Upper Dublin Magisterial District Courts
1301 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002
Upper Dublin Library
520 Virginia Dr Fort Washington, PA 19034
Green Lane Park Office
Upper Frederick, 2144 Snyder Rd Green Lane, PA 18054
Upper Merion Township Building
Upper Merion, 175 W. Valley Forge Rd King of Prussia, PA 19406
Willow Grove Annex
Upper Moreland, 102 N. York Rd Willow Grove, PA 19090
Whitemarsh Magisterial District Courts
4002 Center Avenue, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
County Election Office
Montour County Administration Center
435 East Front St., Danville, PA 17821
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
Northampton County Courthouse
669 Washington St, Easton, PA 18042
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, May 20 - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Drop Box
Northampton County Courthouse
669 Washington St, Easton, PA 18042
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Northampton County Human Services Building
2801 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday - 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Northampton County 911 Center
100 Gracedale Ave. Nazareth, PA 18064
Accessible 24/7 until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Bethlehem City Hall
10 E. Church Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
East Allen Township Municipal Building
5344 Nor-Bath Boulecard, Northampton, PA 18067
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4- 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Washington Township Municipal Building
1021 Washington Blvd., Bangor, PA 18013
Monday - Thursday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Friday - 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
NCC Fowler Family Southside Center
511 E. 3rd St., Bethlehem, PA 18015
Monday - Thursday - 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Friday - 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Saturday - 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
County Election Office
320 North Second Street, Suite 1
Sunbury, Pennsylvania, 17801
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
Freedom Building
15 W. Main St, New Bloomfield, PA 17068
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
City Hall Room 140
1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Satellite Election Office
6420 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
1619 Grant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
1835 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
2301 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
2739 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
5301 Chew Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19138
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
5610 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
6100 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
6233 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
4029 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Drop Box
City Hall (South Portal)
1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Corner of Kingsessing and S 50th St
Kingsessing Ave.& S 50Tth St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Corporal Jimmy O'Connor Memorial Playground
4330 Deerpath Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19154
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Dorothy Emanuel Rec Center
8500 Pickering St. Philadelphia, PA 19150
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
The Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Eastwick Library
2851 Island Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19153
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Election Warehouse
11311 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Engine 55 Fire Station
101 W. Luzerne St, Philadelphia, PA 19154
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Engine 64 Fire Station
Benner St & Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Ford PAL Rec. Center
609 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 19148
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Heitzman Rec Center
3645 Amber St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 19148
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Independence Branch Library
18 S 7th St, 19106
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Kendrick Recreation Center
5822 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Markward Playground
400 S Taney St. Philadelphia, PA 19146
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Overbrook Park Library
7422 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Pelbano Recreation Center
8101 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Pleasant Playground
6757 Chew Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Shepard Recreaton Center
5700 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Shissler Rec Center
1800 Blair Street, Phaildelphia, PA 19125
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Smith Playground
2100 S 24th St., Philadelphia, PA 19125
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Stenton Playground
4600 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Strawberry Mansion Health Center
2840 W Dauphin St., Philadelphia, PA 19132
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Vogt Rec. Center
4131 Unruh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
Voter Registration Office (Riverside Place)
520 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4
County Election Office
Pike County Administration Building
506 Broad St., Milford, Pennsylvania, 18337-1535
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Pike County Administration Building
506 Broad St., Milford, Pennsylvania, 18337-1535
Lobby
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
1 N. Main St. Suite 204, Coudersport PA 16915
Contact your county for their business hours
County Election Office
420 N. Centre St., Pottsville, Pennsylvania, 17901
Contact your county for their business hours
County Election Office
Snyder Co. Courthouse
9 West Market St., Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 17842
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
300 N. Center Ave., Ste. 340, Somerset, Pennsylvania, 15501
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
Sullivan Co. Courthouse
Main & Muncy Streets, Laporte, Pennsylvania, 18626-0157
Contact your county for their business hours
County Election Office
31 Lake Ave., Montrose, Pennsylvania, 18801
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
Tioga County Court House
118 Main St. Wellsboro, PA 16901
Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Tioga County Court House
118 Main St. Wellsboro, PA 16901
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
155 North 15th St., Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, 17837-8822
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
Venango County Courthouse Annex
1174 Elk St., Franklin, Pennsylvania, 16323
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
Warren Co. Courthouse
204 4th Ave., Warren, Pennsylvania, 16365
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
County Election Office
Crossroads Center
95 West Beau St., Suite G10, Washington, Pennsylvania, 15301-4432
Contact your county for their business hours
County Election Office
Wayne County Courthouse
925 Court St., Honesdale, Pennsylvania, 18431
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box
Wayne County Courthouse
925 Court St., Honesdale, Pennsylvania, 18431
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
County Election Office
2 N. Main St., Greensburg, Pennsylvania, 15601
Contact your county for their business hours
County Election Office
Wyoming County Court House
1 Courthouse Square, Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
County Election Office
2401 Pleasant Valley Rd, Suite 219, York, Pennsylvania, 17402
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
28 East Market Street, B003, York, PA 17401
Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
