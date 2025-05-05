Skip to agency navigation
    Where to Return Your Mail Ballot

    Find where to return your completed mail ballot.

    Check the status of your ballot

    Ballots must be received by the county election office before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

    Pennsylvania voters have options on how to return their mail ballot: by mail, at a drop box, at their county election office, or other officially designated location. Under Pennsylvania law, voters must return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing using the Authorize a Designated Agent Form to deliver their ballot.

    List of Ballot Return Locations by County

    County Election Office

    230 Greenamyer Lane, Suite 100, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, 17325
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Adams County Court House
    117 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    County Election Office

    542 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - ​4:30 p.m. 

    Satellite Election Office

    CCAC Homewood
    701 N Homewood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
    9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    North Park Ice Rink
    1200 Pearce Mill Rd, Wexford, PA 15090
    9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    South Park Ice Rink
    30 Corrigan Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102
    9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    Drop Box

    Allegheny County Emergency Services
    150 Hookstown Grade Road, Moon, PA 15108
    Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

    Avalon Public Library
    317 S Home Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15202
    Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

    Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge
    901 Centerview Drive, Plum, PA 15239
    Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

    Carnegie Public Library of Squirrel Hill
    5801 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    Starting Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19
    Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

    CCAC Homewood-Brushton Center
    701 N Homewood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
    Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

    County Office Building
    542 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

    Dormont Swimming Pool
    1801 Dormont Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
    Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

    Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
    1 N Linden St, Duquesne, PA 15110
    Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

    North Park Ice Rink
    1200 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford, PA 15090
    Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

    South Park Ice Rink
    300 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102
    Weekdays - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Weekends - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

     

    County Election Office

    450 East Market St., Kittanning, PA 16201
    Contact your county for business hours

    Drop Box

    Courthouse Administration Building
    450 East Market Street, Suite 200, Kittanning, PA 16201
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    County Election Office

    810 Third St. Beaver, PA 15009
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    200 S. Juliana Street Bedford, PA 15522
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Bedford County Courthouse
    200 S. Juliana Street, Bedford PA 15522

    Located on Penn Street Side of the Courthouse Complex between the main building and the parking garage. 

    County Election Office

    633 Court Street, 1st Fl, Reading, PA 19601
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Reading Regional Airport
    24 Liberator Way, Reading, PA 19605
    Monday - Friday  - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday, November 1 - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
    Sunday, November 2 - 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Monday, November 3 - 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    Berks County Services Center
    633 Court Street, 1st Fl, Reading, PA 19601
    Monday - Friday  - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday, November 1 - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
    Sunday, November 2 - 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Monday, November 3 - 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    Berks County South Campus
    400 E Wyomissing Ave, Mohnton, PA 19540
    Monday - Friday  - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday, November 1 - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
    Sunday, November 2 - 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Monday, November 3 - 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    County Election Office

    279 A Loop Rd. Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    6 Court St., Suite 2, Towanda, Pennsylvania, 18848
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    Bucks County Administration Building

    55 East Court St, Doylestown, PA 18901
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday, October 25 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    Saturday, November 1 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

     

    Satellite Election Offices 

    Upper Bucks Government Serivice Center

    261 California Road, Quakertown, PA 18951
    Monday - Friday  - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
    Saturday, October 25 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    Saturday, November 1 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    Lower Bucks Government Service Center

    7321 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055
    Monday - Friday  - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
    Saturday, October 25 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    Saturday, November 1 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

     

    Drop Boxes

    Bensalem Library
    3700 Hulmeville Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020
    Monday - Wednesday - 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
    Thursday - Friday - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    Free Library of Northampton Township
    25 Upper Holland Rd, Richboro, PA 18954
    Monday - Thursday- 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
    Friday - Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    Margaret Grundy Memorial Library
    680 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007
    Monday - Wednesday - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
    Thursday - Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    New Hope Library
    93 W Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938
    Monday - Wednesday - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Thursday - Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    Perkasie Library
    491 Arthur Ave, Perkasie, PA 18944
    Monday - Wednesday - 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
    Thursday - Friday - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    Riegelsville Library
    615 Easton Rd, Riegelsville, PA 18077
    Tuesday - Wednesday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Thursday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

    Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

    Warminster Library
    1076 Emma Ln, Warminster, PA 18974
    Monday - Wednesday - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
    Thursday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Friday - 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    Yardley-Makefield Library
    1080 Edgewood Rd, Yardley, PA 19067
    Monday - Thursday- 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
    Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    County Election Office

    227 W. Cunningham St, Butler, PA 16001
    Monday - Friday -  8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    200 S. Center St., Ebensburg, PA 15931
    Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    20 E. 5th St., Emporium, PA 15834
    Contact your county for their business hours

     

    Drop Box

    20 E. 5th St., Emporium, PA 15834
    Located at the rear of the Courthouse 

    County Election Office

    44 Susquehanna St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
    Monday – Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m..

     

    County Election Office

    Willowbank Office Building
    420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

     

    Drop Boxes

    Willowbank Office Building
    420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823
    Accessible 24/7

    Centre Hall MDJ Office
    2795 Earlystown Road, Centre Hall, PA 16828
    Accessible 24/7

    Ferguson Township Building
    3147 Research Drive, State College, PA 16801
    Accessible 24/7

    Patton Township Building
    100 Patton Plaza, State College, PA 16803
    Accessible 24/7

    Philipsburg MDJ Office
    118 Enterprise Drive, Philipsburg, PA 16866
    Accessible 24/7

    Spring Township Building
    1309 Blanchard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823
    Accessible 24/7

    State College Borough Building
    243 South Allen Street, State College, PA 16801
    Accessible 24/7

    HUB-Robeson Center
    100 Pollock Road, University Park, PA 16802
    Accessible 24/7

     

    County Election Office

    Chester County Government Services Center
    601 Westtown Rd, West Chester, PA 19382 
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Boxes

    Chester County Government Services Center
    601 Westtown Rd, West Chester, PA 19382 
    Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, Thursday - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Avon Grove Library
    117 Rosehill Ave, West Grove, PA 19390
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Chester County Library Exton
    450 Exton Square Pkwy, Exton, PA 19341
    Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, Thursday - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Coatesville Area Public Library
    501 Lincoln Hwy E, Coatesville, PA 19320
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Downingtown Library
    122 Wallace Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Easttown Library and Information Center
    720 First Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312 
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Henrietta Hankin Branch
    215 Windgate Dr, Chester Springs, PA 19425
    Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, Thursday - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Honey Brook Community Library
    687 Compass Rd, Honey Brook, PA 19344
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Kennett Library
    320 E State St, Kennett Square, PA 19348
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Oxford Library Company
    48 S 2nd St, Oxford, PA 19363 
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Parkesburg Public Library
    105 West St, Parkesburg, PA 19365
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Phoenixville Public Library
    183 2nd Ave, Phoenixville, PA 19460
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

    Spring City Free Library
    245 Broad St, Spring City, PA 19475
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    330 Main St, Clarion, PA 16214
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    212 E Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    2 Piper Way, Lock Haven, PA 17745
    Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday - 8:00 a.m. - ​5:00 p.m. 
    Wednesday - 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Clinton County Piper Building
    2 Piper Way, Lock Haven, PA 17745
    Accessible 24/7

    County Election Office

    903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Pennsylvania, 16335
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    1601 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, 17013
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections
    1251 South 28th Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 17111
    Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    Drop Box

    Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections
    1251 South 28th Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 17111
    Accessible 24/7

    Dauphin County Administration Building
    2 S 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Accessible 24/7

    Northern Dauphin Human Services Center
    295 State Dr Elizabethville, PA 17023
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    District Court 12.1.01 (The Honorable Marian Urrutia) 
    2125 Paxton Church Rd Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Accessible 24/7

    District Court 12.3.04 (The Honorable Dominic A. Pelino) 
    576 E Main St Hummelstown, PA 17036 
    Accessible 24/7

    District Court 12.3.05 (The Honorable Dale Klein)
    8010 Bretz Dr Harrisburg, PA 17112 
    Accessible 24/7

    District Court 12.1.06 (The Honorable Wendy J. F. Grella, Esq.)
    5925 Locust Ln Harrisburg, PA 17109 
    Accessible 24/7

    County Election Office

    Government Center Bldg.
    201 W. Front St., Media, Pennsylvania, 19063
    Contact your for their business hours

     

    Drop Box

    Aldan Municipal/Police Building
    1 W. Providence Road, Aldan, PA 19018
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Brookhaven Municipal Center
    2 Cambridge Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Chadds Ford Township Office
    10 Ring Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
    Opens October 20th
    Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, Thursday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    Chester City - Crozer Library
    620 Engle Street, Chester, PA 19013
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Collingdale Public Library
    800 MacDade Blvd., Collingdale, PA 19023
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Rachel Kohl Library
    687 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Darby Borough Rec Center
    1022 Ridge Avenue, Darby, PA 19023
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Darby Township Administration Building
    2 Studevan Plaza, Sharon Hill, PA 19079
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Eddystone Lighthouse Hall
    1401 E. 9th Street, Eddystone, PA 19022
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Edgmont Township Building
    1000 Gradyville Road, Edgmont, PA 19073
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Folcroft Public Library
    1725 Delmar Drive, Folcroft, PA 19032
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Haverford Admin Building
    1014 Darby Road, Havertown, PA 19083
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Lansdowne Fire Station
    26 N. Highland Avenue, PA 19050
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Lower Chichester Municipal Building
    1410 Market Street, Linwood, PA 19061
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Marple Public Library
    227 S. Sproul Road, Broomall, PA 19008
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

    Media - Delaware County Government Center
    201 W. Front Street, Media, PA 19063
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

    Middletown Municipal Building
    27 N. Pennell Road, Media, PA 19063
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

    Morton Municipal Building
    500 Highland Avenue, Morton, PA 19070
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

    Helen Kate Furness Library
    100 N. Providence, Wallingford, PA 19086
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

    ​Newtown Square Municipal Building
    209 Bishop Hollow, Newtown Sq 19073 
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Parkside Borough Hall
    22 E. Elbon Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

    Radnor Township Building
    301 Iven Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

    Ridley Township Police Station Public Access
    100 E. MacDade Blvd, Folsom, PA 19033
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Springfield Township Library
    70 Powell Road, Springfield, PA 19064
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Swarthmore Borough Building/Library
    121 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Thornbury Park, Comfort Station
    345 Glen Mills Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Upper Chichester, IBEW Local 654
    3729 Chichester Av, Boothwyn 19061
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Upper Darby Municipal Building 
    100 Garrett Road, Upper Darby, PA 19082
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Upper Providence District Court Building
    935 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

     

    Yeadon Public Library
    809 Longacre Blvd, Yeadon, PA 19050
    Opens October 20th then available 24/7

    County Election Office

    Elk County Annex Building
    300 Center St, Ridgway, PA 15853
    Contact your for their business hours

     

    Drop Box

    Elk County Annex Building
    300 Center St, Ridgway, PA 15853
    Outside the Elections Office door

    County Election Office

    Erie County Courthouse
    140 W. 6th St., Rm. 112, Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Erie County Courthouse
    140 W. 6th St., Rm. 112, Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501
    Inside the Voter Registration Office

    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    County Election Office


    2 W Main St., Suite 111, Uniontown, Pennsylvania, 15401-3412
    Monday - Friday - 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    County Election Office


    526 Elm St., Tionesta, Pennsylvania, 16353
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    Franklin Co. Office Building
    272 N. Second Street, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Franklin Co. Com's Office
    272 N. Second Street, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    116 W. Market St., Ste 205, McConnellsburg, PA 17233
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    County Office Bldg.
    93 E. High St., Rm. 102, Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, 15370
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

    Drop Box

    County Office Bldg.
    93 E. High St., Rm. 102, Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, 15370
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
    Tuesday, May 20 - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    County Election Office

    Bailey Building
    233 Penn St., Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, 16652
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30

     

    County Election Office

    825 Philadelphia St., Indiana, Pennsylvania, 15701-3934
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Courthouse Lobby & Voter Registration Office
    825 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA  15701
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    155 Main St., Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825
    Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    155 Main St., Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825
    Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    County Election Office

    Lackawanna County Government Center
    123 Wyoming Ave., 2nd Floor, Scranton, PA 18503
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Lackawanna County Government Center
    123 Wyoming Ave., 1st Floor, Scranton, PA 18503
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    (Available until 8:00p.m. Tuesday, 11/4/2025)

    Clark Summit Borough Building
    304 S State St Clark Summit, PA 18411
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
    (Available until 12:00p.m. Friday, 10/31/2025)

    Dickson City Borough Building
    901 Enterprise St Dickson City, PA 18519
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    (Available until 12:00p.m. Friday, 10/31/2025)

    Fallbrook Senior Community Center
    185 Fallbrook Street, Carbondale, PA 18407
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. 
    (Available until 12:00p.m. Friday, 10/31/2025)

    Moosic Borough Building
    715 Main St Moosic, PA 18507
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    (Available until 12:00p.m. Friday, 10/31/2025)

    Roaringbrook Twp Municipal Building
    430 Blue Shutters Road Roaring, Brook Twp, PA 18444
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
    (Available until 12:00p.m. Friday, 10/31/2025)

     

    County Election Office

    Lancaster County Government Center
    150 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    Lawrence County Government Center
    430 Court St., New Castle, PA 16101
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    Room 209, Municipal Building
    400 South 8th Street Lebanon, PA 17042
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    Drop Box

    Lebanon County Courthouse
    400 S 8th St, Lebanon, PA 17042
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
     

     

    County Election Office

    Lehigh Co. Government Center
    17 S. 7th St., Allentown, Pennsylvania, 18101
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Lehigh Co. Government Center
    17 S. 7th St., Allentown, Pennsylvania, 18101
    Accessible 24/7

    Whitehall Township Municipal Building
    3219 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    Fountain Hill Borough Building
    941 Long Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    Macungie Borough Building
    21 Locust Street, Macungie, PA 18062
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    Lehigh County Authority (LCA) Lobby
    1053 Spruce Road, Allentown, PA 18106
    Monday - Friday - 8:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    Penn Place
    20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Ste. 207, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, 18701
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Penn Place
    20 N Pennsylvania Ave Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
    Main Lobby
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
    Closes Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

    Hazleton Exchange Building
    100 West Broad Street  Hazleton, PA 18201 
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
    Closes Monday, November 3 at 4:00 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    Third Street Plaza
    33 West 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA 17701
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    500 W. Main St., Smethport, PA 16749
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    130 North Pitt Street, Suite B, Mercer, Pennsylvania, 16137
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    County Election Office


    Mifflin County Courthouse
    20 N. Wayne St., Lewistown, PA 17044
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    Drop box


    Mifflin County Courthouse
    20 N. Wayne St., Lewistown, PA 17044
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    County Election Office

    Monroe County Administrative Building
    One Quaker Plaza, Room 105, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Western Pocono Public Library
    131 Pilgrim Way
    Brodheadsville, Pa. 18322
    Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
    Tuesday and Friday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
    Saturday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

     

    Pocono Mountain Public Library
    5500 Municipal Drive
    Tobyhanna, Pa. 18466
    Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday: 10:00 am to 5:30 pm
    Wednesday: 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm
    Saturday: 10:00 am to 2:30 pm
    Election Day (Tuesday, November 4): 7:00 am until 8:00 pm

     

    Eastern Monroe Public Library
    1002 North 9th St
    Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
    Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
    Friday and Saturday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
    Sunday: 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

     

    Clymer Library
    115 Firehouse Lane
    Pocono Pines, Pa. 18350
    Monday, Wednesday: 9:30 am to 5:00 pm
    Tuesday & Thursday: 9:30 am to 8:00 pm
    Friday & Saturday: 9:30 am to 4:30 pm
    Election Day (Tuesday, November 4): 9:30 am until 5:00 pm

     

    Middle Smithfield Community Center
    5200 Milford Rd.
    East Stroudsburg, Pa 18302
    Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
    Thursday: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm
    Friday & Saturday: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

     

    Barrett Paradise Friendly Library
    6500 PA 191
    Cresco, Pa 18326
    Monday & Wednesday: 10:00 am to 8pm
    Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday.: 10:00 am to 5 pm

     

    Monroe County Administration Bldg.
    1 Quaker Plaza, Room 105
    Stroudsburg, Pa 18360
    Monday thru Friday: 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
    Election Day (Tuesday, November 4): 7:00 am until 8:00 pm

    County Election Office

    One Montgomery Plaza
    425 Swede St. Suite 602, Norristown, PA 19401
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Abington – Township Municipal Building
    1176 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 

    Cheltenham - Township Tax Office
    8230 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 

    Harleysville Magisterial District Courts
    840 Harleysville Pike, Suite 2 Harleysville, PA 19438

    Lansdale Magisterial District Courts
    430 Pennbrook Pkwy, Lansdale, PA 19446 

    Community Connections Lansdale Office
    421 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446 

     

    Lower Merion Magisterial District Courts
    925 Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072 

    Montgomery County Airy Street Parking Lot
    Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets, Norristown, PA 19401 

    One Montgomery Plaza
    425 Swede St Norristown, PA 19401
    Monday - Friday - 6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

     

    Montgomery County Office of Public Health
    364 King St Pottstown, PA 19464  

    Victory Park Parking Lot
    2nd & Arch Street, Royersford, PA 19468

    Montgomery County 4H Center
    1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville, PA 19474
    (Note: Please park in the lot adjacent to the drop box and then proceed over to the drop box itself to deposit your ballot in order to preserve the flow of traffic through the complex.) 

     

    Upper Dublin Magisterial District Courts
    1301 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002

    Upper Dublin Library
    520 Virginia Dr Fort Washington, PA 19034

    Green Lane Park Office
    Upper Frederick, 2144 Snyder Rd Green Lane, PA 18054

    Upper Merion Township Building
    Upper Merion, 175 W. Valley Forge Rd King of Prussia, PA 19406

    Willow Grove Annex
    Upper Moreland, 102 N. York Rd Willow Grove, PA 19090

    Whitemarsh Magisterial District Courts
    4002 Center Avenue, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444

    County Election Office

    Montour County Administration Center
    435 East Front St., Danville, PA  17821
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    Northampton County Courthouse
    669 Washington St, Easton, PA 18042
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. 
    Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, May 20 - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Northampton County Courthouse
    669 Washington St, Easton, PA 18042
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. 
    Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    Northampton County Human Services Building
    2801 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Saturday - 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    Northampton County 911 Center
    100 Gracedale Ave. Nazareth, PA 18064
    Accessible 24/7 until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 4

    Bethlehem City Hall
    10 E. Church Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    East Allen Township Municipal Building
    5344 Nor-Bath Boulecard, Northampton, PA 18067
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4- 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

    Washington Township Municipal Building
    1021 Washington Blvd., Bangor, PA 18013
    Monday - Thursday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Friday - 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    NCC Fowler Family Southside Center
    511 E. 3rd St., Bethlehem, PA 18015
    Monday - Thursday - 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
    Friday - 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
    Saturday - 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
    Tuesday, November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    County Election Office

    320 North Second Street, Suite 1
    Sunbury, Pennsylvania, 17801
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    Freedom Building
    15 W. Main St, New Bloomfield, PA 17068
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    City Hall Room 140
    1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    Satellite Election Office

    6420 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    1619 Grant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    1835 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    2301 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    2739 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    5301 Chew Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19138
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    5610 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    6100 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia, PA
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    6233 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19141
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

    4029 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    City Hall (South Portal)
    1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4

    Corner of Kingsessing and S 50th St
    Kingsessing Ave.& S 50Tth St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Corporal Jimmy O'Connor Memorial Playground
    4330 Deerpath Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19154
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Dorothy Emanuel Rec Center
    8500 Pickering St. Philadelphia, PA 19150
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    The Eastern State Penitentiary
    2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Eastwick Library
    2851 Island Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19153
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Election Warehouse
    11311 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Engine 55 Fire Station
    101 W. Luzerne St, Philadelphia, PA 19154
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Engine 64 Fire Station
    Benner St & Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Ford PAL Rec. Center
    609 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 19148
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Heitzman Rec Center
    3645 Amber St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 19148
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Independence Branch Library
    18 S 7th St, 19106
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Kendrick Recreation Center
    5822 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Markward Playground
    400 S Taney St. Philadelphia, PA 19146
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Overbrook Park Library
    7422 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Pelbano Recreation Center
    8101 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4

    Pleasant Playground
    6757 Chew Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Shepard Recreaton Center
    5700 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Shissler Rec Center
    1800 Blair Street, Phaildelphia, PA 19125
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Smith Playground
    2100 S 24th St., Philadelphia, PA 19125
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Stenton Playground
    4600 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Strawberry Mansion Health Center
    2840 W Dauphin St., Philadelphia, PA 19132
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Vogt Rec. Center
    4131 Unruh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

    Voter Registration Office (Riverside Place)
    520 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19123
    Accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day,  November 4

     

    County Election Office

    Pike County Administration Building
    506 Broad St., Milford, Pennsylvania, 18337-1535
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Pike County Administration Building
    506 Broad St., Milford, Pennsylvania, 18337-1535
    Lobby
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    Snyder Co. Courthouse
    9 West Market St., Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 17842
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    300 N. Center Ave., Ste. 340, Somerset, Pennsylvania, 15501
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    Sullivan Co. Courthouse
    Main & Muncy Streets, Laporte, Pennsylvania, 18626-0157
    Contact your county for their business hours

     

     

    County Election Office

    31 Lake Ave., Montrose, Pennsylvania, 18801
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    Tioga County Court House
    118 Main St. Wellsboro, PA 16901
    Monday - Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Tioga County Court House
    118 Main St. Wellsboro, PA 16901
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    County Election Office


    155 North 15th St., Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, 17837-8822
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    Venango County Courthouse Annex
    1174 Elk St., Franklin, Pennsylvania, 16323
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    Warren Co. Courthouse
    204 4th Ave., Warren, Pennsylvania, 16365
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    Crossroads Center
    95 West Beau St., Suite G10, Washington, Pennsylvania, 15301-4432
    Contact your county for their business hours

     

     

    County Election Office

    Wayne County Courthouse
    925 Court St., Honesdale, Pennsylvania, 18431
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

    Drop Box

    Wayne County Courthouse
    925 Court St., Honesdale, Pennsylvania, 18431
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
    Tuesday,  November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

     

    County Election Office

    Wyoming County Court House
    1 Courthouse Square, Tunkhannock, PA 18657
    Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Office

    2401 Pleasant Valley Rd​, Suite 219, York, Pennsylvania, 17402
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    28 East Market Street, B003, York, PA 17401
    Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

     

     

    County Election Offices

    Voters may return their completed mail-in or absentee ballot to their county election office during that office's business hours. Ballots must be received by the county election office before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

    Find your county election office.

     

    Drop Boxes and Dropoff Sites

    Some counties may have drop boxes. They are a safe and secure way for Pennsylvania voters to return their completed mail-in or absentee ballots. Voters may return their mail-in or absentee ballot at their county's designated drop box(es) or drop-off location. Ballots must be received by the county election office before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Under Pennsylvania law, voters must return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot.

    Services available at a drop box or drop-off location:

    • Return only your own completed ballot

    NOTE: Completed ballots may also be returned at your county election office.

    Check your county’s website for information.

     

    Satellite County Election Offices

    Some county election boards might open satellite offices to offer county residents added convenience. These satellite locations may be open additional hours, including weeknights and weekends. Each satellite location has a secure ballot receptacle to store completed mail-in and absentee ballots submitted at the location. 

    Services available at a County Election Office or Satellite County Election Office:

    • Register to vote (not offered at all satellite locations)
    • Vote early in person
      • Apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot
      • Vote your ballot, once your application is verified
      • Return a completed ballot
    • Return a completed ballot that was mailed to you.

    Check your county’s website for information.