County Election Office

Monroe County Administrative Building

One Quaker Plaza, Room 105, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Monday - Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Drop Box

Western Pocono Public Library

131 Pilgrim Way

Brodheadsville, Pa. 18322

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Tuesday and Friday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Pocono Mountain Public Library

5500 Municipal Drive

Tobyhanna, Pa. 18466

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday: 10:00 am to 5:30 pm

Wednesday: 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am to 2:30 pm

Election Day (Tuesday, November 4): 7:00 am until 8:00 pm

Eastern Monroe Public Library

1002 North 9th St

Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Friday and Saturday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Clymer Library

115 Firehouse Lane

Pocono Pines, Pa. 18350

Monday, Wednesday: 9:30 am to 5:00 pm

Tuesday & Thursday: 9:30 am to 8:00 pm

Friday & Saturday: 9:30 am to 4:30 pm

Election Day (Tuesday, November 4): 9:30 am until 5:00 pm

Middle Smithfield Community Center

5200 Milford Rd.

East Stroudsburg, Pa 18302

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Barrett Paradise Friendly Library

6500 PA 191

Cresco, Pa 18326

Monday & Wednesday: 10:00 am to 8pm

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday.: 10:00 am to 5 pm

Monroe County Administration Bldg.

1 Quaker Plaza, Room 105

Stroudsburg, Pa 18360

Monday thru Friday: 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

Election Day (Tuesday, November 4): 7:00 am until 8:00 pm