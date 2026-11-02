Department of State Shares Important Information Ahead of Tomorrow’s General Election

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt today encouraged Pennsylvanians planning to vote at the polls in tomorrow’s general election to review the comprehensive voter information at vote.pa.gov.

“We want every voter to know their rights and be informed about how to make their voice heard,” Sec. Schmidt said. “I also want to remind everyone that carefully counting ballots takes time, and county elections officials rightly prioritize accuracy over speed. We urge patience after the polls close as county election officials do their jobs and accurately count the ballots. If a race is close, it may take more time to determine who the winner is as provisional ballots and military and overseas civilian absentee ballots are counted after Election Day.”

A few reminders for Pennsylvanians ahead of tomorrow’s general election:

Polls will be open across the Commonwealth from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot. Voters can find their polling place at vote.pa.gov.

Any voter in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot. Voters can find their polling place at vote.pa.gov. All completed mail ballots must be returned to county elections boards by 8 p.m. in order to be counted.

Pennsylvanians should also be aware of their rights at the polls, including:

If a voter requested a mail ballot but decides to vote in person instead, they can surrender their mail ballot materials, including the outer envelope, at their polling place and vote there. If the voter no longer has their mail ballot, or never received the one they applied for, they can vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.

First-time voters, or those voting for the first time in a new precinct, must show identification. Acceptable options include both photo and non-photo ID.

If a voter’s name is not in the poll book, poll workers can call the county board of elections to see if the voter is listed in another precinct in the county. A registered voter who is in the wrong polling place should go to the correct polling place; however, a voter who believes they are registered in that precinct and should be listed in that poll book may vote there by provisional ballot.

Voters who moved within Pennsylvania but did not update their address before the election may vote a final time in their previous precinct, as long as they update their address at the polling place.

Voters who have been told by their county that their mail ballot may not be counted due to an error – such as a missing signature or secrecy envelope – may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.

In a sudden situation such as unexpected illness, disability, or last-minute absence from their municipality, voters can request an emergency absentee ballot. The deadline to submit that application and ballot to their county elections office is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters have the right to assistance at the polling place, including language or literacy assistance. A voter may select any person to assist as long as the person is not their employer, union representative, or the polling place’s Judge of Elections. A voter also has the right to privacy at the polling place.

Voters have the right to vote without being subjected to intimidation, harassment, or discriminatory conduct. A voter who experiences any of the above should report it to their county board of elections or their district attorney’s office. They can also call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

The Pennsylvania Department of State expects everyone working in, voting in, and observing polling places to follow all applicable state and federal laws.

Unofficial results from the Commonwealth’s 67 counties will be posted as they become available on the Department of State’s election night returns site, electionreturns.pa.gov, after the polls close at 8 p.m. That site provides totals and county-by-county breakdowns for all contests where filings are made at the state level. For 2026, that includes races for Governor/Lieutenant Governor, Representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Senator in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, and Representative in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.