Professional Members:
Behun, Richard Joseph, PH.D., LPC, NCC,ACS
06/29/23 - 06/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Rotating Seat: LPC
Boyer, Farida E., MS, LMFT, AS
06/29/23 - 06/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Marriage and Family Therapist Seat
Evans, Erika, LSW
7/12/26 - 7/12/2030 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Social Worker Seat
Early, Kimberly, LSW (Vice-Chair)
10/26/22 - 02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Social Worker Seat
Geathers, Johnnie
10/21/25-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Social Worker Seat
Vacant, seat open
Social Worker Seat
Malfaro, Claire, LPC
6/2/26 - 6/2/30 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Professional Counselor Seat
Santiago, Michelle, Psy.D., NCC, CCMHC, LPC (Chair)
10/26/22 - 10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Professional Counselor Seat
Talley, Shante, LSW, LCSW
6/2/26 - 6/2/30 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Social Worker Seat
Welch, Dr. Tiffany, LSW
10/09/24 - 10/09/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Social Worker Seat
Vacant, Position Open
Marriage and Family Therapist Seat
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Majority of members.
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
5 Social Workers
2 Marriage and Family Therapists
2 Professional Counselors
1 Marriage and Family Therapist/Professional Counselor
2 Public Members
1 Commissioner