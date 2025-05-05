Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Meetings

    See upcoming and past Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Board meetings, view agendas/minutes, and find details on how to attend or participate.

    All public sessions will begin at 11:00am unless otherwise noted.

    E​aton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​ - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building.  All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors meeting​

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 440 057 225#

    All Board meetings are held in Harrisburg unless otherwise noted.

    Please contact the Board office at (717) 783-1389 for further location information.  

    Current Agenda (PDF)

     

    2025

    January 7
    March 11
    April 22
    June 10 - Public Session will begin at 11:30am
    July 15 - Public Session will begin at 11:30am
    September 16 - Public Session will bein at 11:30 am 
    October 14                
    November 25​

    2026

    January 6
    March 3
    April 7
    May 26
    July 21
    September 8     
    October 6               
    November 17

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 