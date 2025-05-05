All public sessions will begin at 11:00am unless otherwise noted.
Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110) - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 440 057 225#
All Board meetings are held in Harrisburg unless otherwise noted.
Please contact the Board office at (717) 783-1389 for further location information.
2025
January 7
March 11
April 22
June 10 - Public Session will begin at 11:30am
July 15 - Public Session will begin at 11:30am
September 16 - Public Session will bein at 11:30 am
October 14
November 25
2026
January 6
March 3
April 7
May 26
July 21
September 8
October 6
November 17
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
- January 24, 2023 (PDF)
- March 14, 2023 (PDF)
- April 25, 2023 (PDF)
- June 13, 2023 (PDF)
- July 11, 2023 (PDF)
- September 19, 2023 (PDF)
- October 31, 2023 (PDF)
- November 28, 2023 (PDF)
- January 16, 2024 (PDF)
- March 12 , 2024 (PDF)
- April 23, 2024 (PDF)
- June 11, 2024 (PDF)
- July 16, 2024 (PDF)
- September 20, 2024 (PDF)
- October 25, 2024
- November 26, 2024 (PDF)
- January 7, 2025 (PDF)
- March 11 , 2025 (PDF)
- April 22, 2025 (PDF)
- July 15, 2025 (PDF)