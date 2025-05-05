Licensed healthcare professionals who help injured or ill people improve their movement and manage their pain.

Degree Requirement:

Doctor of Physical Therapy

An applicant for licensure by examination shall have graduated from a physical therapy program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education or by another National organization recognized by the Board that accredits physical therapy programs.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

Applicant must pass the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE)

Experience:

No Experience Requirement



Continuing Education:

3 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.



30 Hours (when renewing license)

A physical therapist shall complete 30 continuing education hours during the preceding biennium. Of those 30 hours, 2 hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$30.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$90.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Endorsement & Licensure By Act 41:

An applicant for licensure by endorsement who is educated in another state or territory of the United States is required to submit their professional credentials to the State Board of Physical Therapy.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.

Physical Therapy Compact:

Pennsylvania is a participating member of the Physical Therapy Compact. If you are a licensed Physical Therapist Assistant in a compact member state, you can apply for a compact privilege to work as a physical therapist in Pennsylvania. For more information or questions about the Physical Therapy Compact, please refer to the Physical Therapy Compact website.