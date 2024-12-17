Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Professional Members:

    Grzybek, Geraldine M. PT. GCS  (Chairperson)
    6/29/23-10/2/26 USQ for Six Months
    3rd Term
    Physical Therapist Seat

    Mackell, Lisa
    6/29/23-10/2/25 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Physical Therapist Seat  

    Ruby, Craig PT, DEd, MPT  (Secretary)
    6/29/23-10/2/24 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Physical Therapist Seat

    Steele, Ian PT, MSPT
    6/5/24 - 10/2/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Physical Therapist Seat

    Werner, William
    02/09/22-10/2/24 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Physical Therapist Seat

    Wolfe, Krista DPT, ATC  (Vice Chair)
    6/29/23-10/2/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Physical Therapist Seat

    Vacant, Position Open
    Physical Therapist Seat

    Vacant, Position open
    Physical Therapist  Assistant Seat

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Bonacci, Robert, MD
    Secretary of Health Representative
    Department of Health

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

    Robb, Jeremy
    Consumer Protection Rep
    Bureau of Consumer Protection

     

    Quorum Requirements

    Majority of members.  

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    7 Physical Therapists 
    1 Physical Therapy Assistant
    2 Public Members 
    Physician General
    Consumer Protection
    Commissioner  