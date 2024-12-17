Announcements

Announcement for Pharmacist License Applicants
At the June 28, 2018 Pennsylvania State Board of Pharmacy (Board) Meeting, the Board voted to waive the requirement that Pharm.D. graduates of schools of pharmacy accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) earn at least 500 intern hours outside of their academic program. This means that the 1,500 intern hours required for licensure as a pharmacist may be earned through an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy’s Pharm.D. program and these graduates are no longer required to earn 500 intern hours outside of the school’s academic program.
Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances FAQs (PDF)
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.
DEA Form 106
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published a final rule, amending the regulations regarding DEA Form 106. Learn more.
Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid
- Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers: Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid™ (PDF)
- U.S. Food & Drug Administration - Emergency Use Authorization 105 (PDF)
Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting
Act 147 of 2022 - Expedited Partner Therapy Act (PDF)
PA Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Transition Announcement (PDF)
Revised USP Compounding Standards
New Compounding Regulations (PDF)
Clarification of Opioid Continuing Education Requirement Under ABC-MAP (PDF)
Evidence-Based Prescribing: Tools You Can Use to Fight the Opioid Epidemic (PDF)
Act 6 of 2018 Reporting of Sanctions and Criminal Proceedings, Suspension and Civil Penalties (PDF)
Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)
Continuing Education Requirements for Pharmacist License Renewal (PDF)
DHS Training for Electronic Enrollment in CHIP
Opioid Education for Pharmacist Applications and Renewals Submitted After July 1, 2017 (PDF)
Naloxone Information
Amendment to Board Regulations for Naloxone Dispensing
Naloxone for Opioid Safety - A Provider's Guide to Prescribing to Patients Who Use Opioids (PDF)
Naloxone Prescription for Overdose Prevention - Standing Order DOH-003-2023 (PDF)
Special Notice - Act 8 of 2015 - AAI Professional Liability Insurance Requirement (PDF)
Letter to Veteran's Administration Hospitals Regarding Licensure Verifications (PDF)
NPLEx - National Precursor Log Exchange
Patient Safety Continuing Education Required (PDF)
DEA Rescheduling Hydrocodone Products (PDF)
FDA to Take Action (PDF)
Pennsylvania's New Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
Notice - Act 65 of 202e Expungement Provisions (PDF)
Elder Abuse Prevention Guides
Elder Financial Abuse Prevention (PDF)