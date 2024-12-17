To apply for a pharmacy intern registration, the authorization to administer injectables, a pharmacist license, a PA pharmacy permit or a nonresident pharmacy registration, you must apply online at www.pals.pa.gov. You will register first in order to create a user ID and password. You then login to the system using the user ID and password. Once you reach your dashboard, scroll to the bottom of the web page where you will see the link to apply for a license.

Other types of applications are still paper applications that must be submitted by

U.S. mail. These may be downloaded from the Board of Pharmacy’s web site at www.dos.pa.gov/pharm.