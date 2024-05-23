All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​



Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Optometry meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 534 786 714#

Current Agenda (PDF)

2024​ Schedule

February 1, 2024 (followed by Regulatory Committee Meeting)​



May 9, 2024

August 8, 2024

December 19, 2024

2025 Schedule



February 13, 2025



May 8, 2025

August 7, 2025

December 11, 2025

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.