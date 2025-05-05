Licenses expire June 30 of every odd-numbered year. The renewal is an online only process on www.pals.pa.gov. The Board e-mails renewal notices 70-60 days prior to the license expiration date. Notices are e-mailed to the email address the licensee has reported to the Board on www.pals.pa.gov. The Postal Service does not forward licenses. Current renewal fees are indicated on the renewal application.

2025 Renewal Guide (PDF)

Reactivation Applications

(for EXPIRED or INACTIVE licenses)The reactivation application has been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number to start the reactivation process.