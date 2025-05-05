Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting
Special Notices
Continued Competency Regulations for Occupational Therapy Assistants (PDF)
Updated Code of Ethics (PDF)
50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes
Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)
Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)
Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)
State Tax Compliance (PDF)
Letter to Veteran's Administration Hospitals Regarding License Verifications (PDF)
Professional Liability Insurance (PDF)