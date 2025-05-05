Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Occupational Therapist
- Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Temporary Occupational Therapist
- Temporary Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Reactivation Expired/Inactive Occupational Therapist
- Reactivation Expired/Inactive Occupational Therapy Assistant
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
Additional Resources and Documents
2025 Renewal Guide (PDF)
Continuing Education Applications
Frequently Asked Questions
You can find the application checklist at www.pals.pa.gov. The checklist will provide detailed information on all the documentation that is required to be submitted.
It depends on the volume of mail that we receive and whether or not all your documents arrived from all third-party sources. On average, it can take from 4-6 weeks for an initial review of your application. All applications are processed in date received order.
No. Applicants must demonstrate passing the NBCOT certification examination for initial licensure, but maintenance of certification is not necessary for renewal.
The phone number is (301) 990-7979. The website is www.nbcot.org. Rev. 8/2018 The email address is infor@nbcot.org.
If the Board receives notification of your first exam failure you are still eligible for a temporary license. However, the regulations require applicants to sit for the next available exam and the Board must receive Confirmation of Examination Registration and Eligibility to Examine directly from NBCOT within 90 days of your first exam failure.
If the Board receives notification of a second exam failure you are no longer eligible for a temporary license and the license will be expired and must be returned to the Board office.
A licensee, whose license has been on inactive/expired status for 4 years or more and the licensee has not practiced in another state in the last 4 years, the licensee shall pass the licensure examination as outlined in the regulations at section 42.16(i).
An occupational therapist shall complete a minimum of 24 contact hours of continued competency in each biennial period. Please refer to the regulations found on our website for the details of the continued competency requirements and acceptable activities. The 2 hours of mandated child abuse recognition and reporting under Act 31 can be part of the 24 contact hours.
The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA), in conjunction with the Department of Human Services (DHS), is providing notice to all health-related licensees and funeral directors that are considered “mandatory reporters” under section 6311 of the Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) (23 P.S. § 6311), as amended, that EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2015, all persons applying for renewal of a license shall be required to complete 2 hours of Board-approved training in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements as a condition of renewal. Please review the Board website for further information on approved CE providers. Child Abuse Continuing Education Providers Information can be found on our website. Once you have completed a course, the approved provider will electronically submit your name, date of attendance, etc., to the Board. All child abuse courses must be taken through one of the approved providers.
Beginning with the July 1, 2019 - June 30, 2021 biennium, an occupational therapy assistant shall complete a minimum of 24 contact hours in each biennial period. Rev. 8/2018 Please refer to the regulations found at on our website for the details of the continued competency requirements and acceptable activities. The 2 hours of mandated child abuse recognition and reporting under Act 31 can be part of the 24 contact hours.
All occupational therapists shall obtain and maintain professional liability insurance as specified in the Law, Section 8 (5) on our website. This applies to temporary occupational therapists as well. It does not apply to occupational therapy assistants
The level of professional liability insurance coverage shall be in the minimum amount of $1,000,000 per occurrence or claims made.
The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA), in conjunction with the Department of Human Services (DHS), is providing notice to all health-related licensees and funeral directors that are considered “mandatory reporters” under section 6311 of the Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) (23 P.S. § 6311), as amended, that EFFECTIVEJANUARY 1, 2015, all persons applying for issuance of an initial license shall be required to complete 3 hours of DHS-approved training in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements as a condition of licensure. Please review the Board website for further information on approved CE providers. Child Abuse Continuing Education Providers Information can be found on our website. Once you have completed a course, the approved provider will electronically submit your name, date of attendance, etc., to the Board. The child abuse courses must be taken by one of the approved providers