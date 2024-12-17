Effective September 5, 2023, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who hold current multistate licenses through the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) will be able to provide in-person and telehealth services to PA patients. Please review information about the NLC and, if necessary, consult with your employer to determine whether a Pennsylvania issued license is required based upon your state of residency, facility requirements, or need to obtain a CRNP or CNS certification.
What is the Nurse Licensure Compact?
The NLC is an agreement among 41 states and territories to recognize each other’s nurses who are licensed by compact members, similar to how states recognize each other’s driver’s licenses.
How does this affect PA patients?
Allowing these qualified nurses to provide services here means that PA patients have access to additional health care resources and that PA health care facilities have access to an expanded workforce to help ease the commonwealth’s nursing shortage.
Will PA nurses be able to work in other NLC states?
Not yet. Pennsylvania nurses will be able to apply for a multistate license once the compact has been fully implemented.
Frequently Asked Questions about the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC)
Q. What is the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC)?
The NLC is an agreement among 41 states and territories to recognize each other’s licensed nurses, making it easier for nurses to work across state lines. It is administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.
Licensed nurses holding a multistate license (MSL) through the compact can practice in other compact member states/territories without obtaining additional licenses. The MSL is issued in the nurse’s home state but is recognized by other compact member states, similar to how states recognize each other’s driver’s licenses.
Q. As a patient, what does it mean to me that Pennsylvania is allowing registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) licensed through the NLC to practice here?
By allowing RNs and LPNs who are already licensed through other compact member states to practice in Pennsylvania, the Shapiro Administration is expanding your access to qualified health care professionals who can provide services either in-person or virtually through telehealth platforms. This is especially important at a time when states across the country, including Pennsylvania, are facing a nursing shortage.
One of the main goals of this step is to help ease the critical nursing shortage that continues to affect Pennsylvania health care employers such as hospitals and health systems. Having appropriate staffing helps ensure these dedicated professionals can deliver the top-notch care that all patients deserve.
Q. What types of nurses can obtain a multistate license (MSL) through the NLC?
Only RNs and LPNs can obtain an MSL through the compact.
Q. Where can I find more information about the NLC?
Learn more on the NLC’s How it Works page.
Health care facilities licensed by the Department of Health should refer to the Department of Health’s facility-specific guidance for information and additional requirements before utilizing RNs and LPNs licensed through the NLC.
Q. What does this first step toward implementing the NLC in Pennsylvania mean for me?
On Sept. 5, 2023, the Department of State will begin permitting registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) who hold an MSL from compact member states/territories to practice in the commonwealth. Under this first step toward Pennsylvania implementing the NLC, those nurses will be able to provide in-person or telehealth services in Pennsylvania.
PA nurses will not yet be able to obtain an MSL through the NLC, which would permit them to practice in other compact member states/territories.
Before that second step can occur, Pennsylvania must satisfy certain preconditions. Among them is the ability to certify to other compact states that it has performed an FBI criminal background check on Pennsylvania applicants – a process that requires the state gaining FBI-approved access to its criminal history database for that purpose.
Until that step occurs, Pennsylvania nurses’ licenses will be marked as “single state” on the NCSBN site.
Gov. Shapiro and Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt have made it a top priority to achieve this second step, and the Department of State continues to work diligently with its state and federal partners, including the FBI, to ensure all preconditions are met as expeditiously as possible.
Once all preconditions are met and the NLC is fully implemented here, Pennsylvania’s State Board of Nursing will be able to issue MSLs to Pennsylvania nurses, allowing them to practice in other compact member states/territories.
In the meantime, allowing nurses with MSLs from other compact member states to work in Pennsylvania will ease the nursing shortage in the commonwealth and the overwhelming demands on current PA nurses.
Q. Why can’t nurses who already hold a Pennsylvania license practice in other compact member states yet?
Before that step can occur, Pennsylvania must satisfy certain preconditions. Among them is the ability to certify to other compact member states that it has performed an FBI criminal background check on Pennsylvania applicants – a process that requires the state gaining FBI-approved access to its criminal history database for that purpose.
Governor Shapiro and Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt have made it a priority to achieve this step, and the Department of State continues to work diligently with its state and federal partners, including the FBI, to ensure all preconditions are met as expeditiously as possible. The Department of State is also ensuring that other technical and regulatory requirements are able to be met so that the commonwealth can fully implement the NLC as quickly as possible once it receives FBI approval to access their criminal background database.
Once all preconditions are met and the NLC is fully implemented here, Pennsylvania’s State Board of Nursing will be able to issue MSLs to Pennsylvania nurses, allowing them to practice in other compact member states.
Fully implementing the NLC is a top priority for the Shapiro Administration, which remains committed to ensuring that dedicated professionals in life-saving health care professions have the tools, resources, and support they need to provide top-notch care for patients.
Overall, participating in the compact reduces barriers to professional practice, increases the availability of health care professionals to treat PA patients, improves working conditions for PA nurses, and makes Pennsylvania a more attractive place to live and work.
Q. What is the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC)?
The NLC is an agreement among 41 states and territories to recognize each other’s licensed nurses, making it easier for nurses to work across state lines. It is administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.
Licensed nurses holding a multistate license (MSL) through the compact can practice in other compact member states/territories without obtaining additional licenses. The MSL is issued in the nurse’s home state but is recognized by other compact member states, similar to how states recognize each other’s driver’s licenses.
Q. What does this first step toward implementing the NLC in Pennsylvania mean for me?
On Sept. 5, 2023, the Department of State will begin permitting RNs and LPNs who hold an MSL from compact member states/territories to practice in the commonwealth. Those nurses will be able to provide in-person or telehealth services in Pennsylvania.
Allowing nurses with MSLs from other compact member states to work in Pennsylvania will ease the nursing shortage in the commonwealth and the overwhelming demands on current PA nurses.
Overall, participating in the compact reduces barriers to professional practice, increases the availability of health care professionals to treat PA patients, improves working conditions for PA nurses, and makes Pennsylvania a more attractive place to live and work.
Q. I have an MSL through the NLC. How can a Pennsylvania employer or potential employer verify my license?
Employers who want to verify the status of a nurse’s MSL can go to www.nursys.com, NCSBN’s central repository for licensing information, and click on “Quick Confirm.”
Q: Has Pennsylvania fully implemented the PSYPACT?
Yes. In 2020, Pennsylvania fully implemented the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT), which allows psychologists licensed through the compact to practice telepsychology in participating states.
More than 900 Pennsylvania psychologists are licensed by PSYPACT to practice across state lines.
Q: Has Pennsylvania fully implemented the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (IMLC) and the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact (PT Compact)?
Not yet. Pennsylvania is legislatively authorized to enter the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (IMLC) for physicians and the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact (PT Compact) for physical therapists and physical therapist assistants.
Partial implementation is not an available option for these compacts at this time. The Shapiro Administration is committed to fully implementing both these compacts as expeditiously as possible.
