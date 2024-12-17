Q. What is the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC)?

The NLC is an agreement among 41 states and territories to recognize each other’s licensed nurses, reducing the burdens of obtaining licensure through individual states and making it easier for nurses to work across state lines. It is administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

Licensed nurses holding a multistate license (MSL) through the compact can practice in other compact member states/territories without obtaining additional licenses. The MSL is issued in the nurse’s home state but is recognized by other compact member states, similar to how states recognize each other’s driver’s licenses.



Health care facilities licensed by the Department of Health should refer to the Department of Health’s facility-specific guidance for information and additional requirements before utilizing RNs and LPNs licensed through the NLC.



Q. What does this first step toward implementing the NLC in Pennsylvania mean for me?

On Sept. 5, 2023, the Department of State will begin permitting registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) who hold an MSL from compact member states/territories to practice in the commonwealth. Under this first step toward Pennsylvania implementing the NLC, those nurses will be able to provide in-person or telehealth services in Pennsylvania.

PA nurses will not yet be able to obtain an MSL through the NLC, which would permit them to practice in other compact member states/territories.

Before that second step can occur, Pennsylvania must satisfy certain preconditions. Among them is the ability to certify to other compact states that it has performed an FBI criminal background check on Pennsylvania applicants – a process that requires the state gaining FBI-approved access to its criminal history database for that purpose.

Until that step occurs, Pennsylvania nurses’ licenses will be marked as “single state” on the NCSBN site.



Gov. Shapiro and Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt have made it a top priority to achieve this second step, and the Department of State continues to work diligently with its state and federal partners, including the FBI, to ensure all preconditions are met as expeditiously as possible.

Once all preconditions are met and the NLC is fully implemented here, Pennsylvania’s State Board of Nursing will be able to issue MSLs to Pennsylvania nurses, allowing them to practice in other compact member states/territories.

In the meantime, allowing nurses with MSLs from other compact member states to work in Pennsylvania will ease the nursing shortage in the commonwealth and the overwhelming demands on current PA nurses.



Q. Why can’t nurses who already hold a Pennsylvania license practice in other compact member states yet?

Governor Shapiro and Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt have made it a priority to achieve this step, and the Department of State continues to work diligently with its state and federal partners, including the FBI, to ensure all preconditions are met as expeditiously as possible. The Department of State is also ensuring that other technical and regulatory requirements are able to be met so that the commonwealth can fully implement the NLC as quickly as possible once it receives FBI approval to access their criminal background database.

Once all preconditions are met and the NLC is fully implemented here, Pennsylvania’s State Board of Nursing will be able to issue MSLs to Pennsylvania nurses, allowing them to practice in other compact member states.

Fully implementing the NLC is a top priority for the Shapiro Administration, which remains committed to ensuring that dedicated professionals in life-saving health care professions have the tools, resources, and support they need to provide top-notch care for patients.

Overall, participating in the compact reduces barriers to professional practice, increases the availability of health care professionals to treat PA patients, improves working conditions for PA nurses, and makes Pennsylvania a more attractive place to live and work.

Q. What types of nurses can obtain a multistate license (MSL) through the NLC?

Only RNs and LPNs can obtain an MSL through the compact.





Q. Can all Pennsylvania health care facilities employ nurses holding an active MSL?

Q. How can an employer verify a nurse’s MSL?

Employers who want to verify the status of a nurse’s MSL can go to www.nursys.com, NCSBN’s central repository for licensing information, and click on “Quick Confirm.”





Q. Where can I find more information about MSLs?

Learn more on the NLC’s How it Works page.