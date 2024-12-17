Request a Criminal History Background Check

Criminal record checks can be requested on yourself, a potential hire, or, if you’re an attorney, your client. Some of the reasons you might need a background check include:

hiring an employee

volunteering

adopting a child (international or domestic)

fostering a child

applying for a visa

accessing and reviewing your records



Checks for volunteers are free. Other checks cost a fee, and some results can be notarized for an additional $5.

All online and mail-in requests are checked against Pennsylvania law enforcement agency criminal history records only, not federal records.