All public sessions will begin at 9:00am unless otherwise noted.



If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry.



Eaton Conference Room on the 1st floor at 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg PA



Online event address for attendees Click here to join the State Board of Nursing meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 807 736 231#

2024 Board Meeting Dates



January 29



March 6



May 2

July 12



September 10



October 29



December 12

2025 Board Meeting Dates

January 22



March 6



April 16



June 5



July 16



September 4



October 15



December 4​

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.

