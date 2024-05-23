The State Board of Nursing protects the health and safety of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through the licensure/certification and regulation of the practice of professional and practical nursing and dietetics-nutrition by registered nurses, practical nurses, certified registered nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, dietitian-nutritionists, and graduate nurses. The Board issues licenses and certifications to qualified applicants, approves nursing education programs, establishes standards of practice, and disciplines licensees and unlicensed persons for violations of the Acts and the regulations.

Pennsylvania Nursing Graduates:



Please note that, when you request a Graduate Nurse Temporary Practice Permit along with your initial license application, your permit will now be issued immediately upon receipt of all the following items in PALS:



Your completed application,

Payment of your $70 permit fee along with your $95 initial licensing fee, and Education verification from your Pennsylvania nursing program confirming your successful graduation

A complete checklist with instructions can be found at www.pals.pa.gov by clicking on the "Application Checklist" tab. In the pop-up window, select the State Board of Nursing in the drop-down menu, then choose your desired permit type and method obtained.

Persons of all backgrounds interested in helping during Pennsylvania’s time of need are welcome to sign up at the State Emergency Registry for Volunteers in PA