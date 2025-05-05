Professional Members:
Vacant, For Profit Seat
Kennedy, Christie MSW, NHA
10/21/25-10/21/29 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Non-Profit Seat
King, NHA Francis J.
6/2/26 - 6/2/30 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Care of Chronically Ill Seat
King, NHA Sara (Vice Chair)
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Non-Profit Seat
Micozzie, Thomas
10/21/25-10/21/29 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
County Homes Seat
Warner-Maron, Ph.D., RN, NHA Ilene (Chair)
10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Care of Chronically Ill Seat
Vacant, County Homes Seat
Vacant, Care of Chronically Ill Seat
Whitsel-McMullen, Candace
6/10/26 - 6/10/30 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
For Profit Seat
Public Members:
Hoffman, David (Secretary)
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Michalik, Edward
6/2/26 - 6/2/30 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
Chronister, Ann
Health Representative Designee
Department of Health
Wilson, Carrie E.
Consumer Protection Designee
Office of Attorney General
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority of members.
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
6 Nursing Home Administrators
2 Non profit
2 For profit
2 County Homes
3 Care of Chronically Ill
3 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Secretary of Health Representative
1 Commissioner