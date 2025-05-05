An individual licensed to practice geologic research and study. Geology deals with describing the natural processes acting on earth materials, gases or fluids, predicting the probable occurrence of natural resources, predicting and locating natural or man-induced phenomena which may be useful or hazardous to mankind and recognizing, determining and evaluating geologic factors.

Degree Requirement:

Bachelor's Degree - Graduation from an accredited institution of higher learning, having majored in geology, geophysics, geochemistry or engineering geology.

Examination Requirement:

2 Examinations - Applicant for licensure as a professional geologist must successfully complete both the National Examination-Fundamental Examination and the Principles and Practices of Geology Examination.

Experience:

Applicants who apply for licensure as a Professional Geologist must have passed the Fundamentals of Geology (FG) examination, have five years of professional geological work, provide five references, three of which must be a licensed Professional Geologist. The other two may be a licensed Professional Engineer and/or Land Surveyor, or a ‘similarly qualified individual’.



Continuing Education (when renewing license):

24 Hours - During each biennial renewal period, a licensee shall complete 24 units of continuing education. A licensee is not required to complete continuing education during the biennium in which the licensee is first licensed.



Initial Licensing Fee:

$50.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$100.00 Biennial Renewal of license.

Licensure by Act 41:

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.