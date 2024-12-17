An individual licensed and registered by the state board to engage in the practice of engineering. Engineering is the application of mathematical and physical sciences for the design of public or private buildings, structures, machines, equipment, processes, works or engineering systems.

Degree Requirement:

Bachelor's Degree - A candidate for licensure as a professional engineer shall submit proof of graduation from an undergraduate engineering curriculum in the United States accredited by ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology).

*The Board will accept applicants that have been approved to take the Fundamentals of Engineering examination with one of the following education qualifications:

Graduation from an ABET-accredited graduate-level engineering curriculum in the United States or from a foreign ABET-accredited undergraduate or graduate engineering curriculum. Graduation from both a graduate-level engineering curriculum at a college or university in the United States and from an undergraduate engineering curriculum at a college or university in the United States that was substantially equivalent to an ABET-accredited curriculum. Graduation from a foreign undergraduate or graduate, or both, engineering curriculum that was substantially equivalent to an ABET-accredited curriculum. Eight years of progressive experience in engineering work and knowledge, skill and education approximating that attained through graduation from an approved engineering curriculum.



Examination Requirement:

2 Exams - Applicant must have achieve a passing score on the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) Principles and Practice of Engineering Examination and the NCEES Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam.

Experience:

EIT Experience Required - Applicants who apply for licensure as a Professional Engineer must have been certified as an engineering intern and have four years of progressive engineering experience.

Continuing Education (when renewing license):

24 Hours - Each licensee shall be required to obtain twenty-four professional development hours during the biennial renewal period. A licensee is not required to complete continuing education during the biennium in which the licensee is first licensed.



Initial Licensing Fee:

$50.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$100.00 Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Act 41:

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.