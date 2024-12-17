A candidate for licensure as a professional engineer, who has been granted a certificate as an engineering intern after successfully passing the prescribed written examination in fundamental engineering subjects.

Degree Requirement:

To qualify for the fundamentals of engineering examination, the candidate shall possess one of the following qualifications:

Graduation from an undergraduate engineering curriculum in the United States accredited by ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology). A student who has completed 2 years in an ABET-accredited undergraduate curriculum in the United States and has maintained current enrollment may sit for the fundamentals of engineering examination but will not be eligible for certification as an engineering intern until the student provides proof of graduation. Graduation from an ABET-accredited graduate-level engineering curriculum in the United States or from a foreign ABET-accredited undergraduate or graduate engineering curriculum. Graduation from both a graduate-level engineering curriculum at a college or university in the United States and from an undergraduate engineering curriculum at a college or university in the United States that was substantially equivalent to an ABET-accredited curriculum. Graduation from a foreign undergraduate or graduate, or both, engineering curriculum that was substantially equivalent to an ABET-accredited curriculum. Eight years of progressive experience in engineering work and knowledge, skill and education approximating that attained through graduation from an approved engineering curriculum.



Examination Requirement:

1 Examination - Applicant must achieve a passing score on the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying fundamentals of engineering examination.



Experience:

No Experience Required - Applicant may submit proof of eight years of progressive experience in engineering work and knowledge, skill and education approximating that attained through graduation from an approved engineering curriculum. The experience must be of a grade and character sufficient to enable the candidate to independently learn through practice the principles of mathematics and science attained through formal education. Academic training in engineering subjects may be counted towards the experience requirement.

Continuing Education:

No continuing education requirement for licensure

Initial Licensing Fee:

$25.00

Renewal Fee:

$0 - The license cannot be renewed.

